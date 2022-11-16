Manika Juneja named Managing Partner at WATConsult
Juneja has been associated with the agency for over 11 years now
WATConsult, the hybrid digital agency from Dentsu Creative India, has elevated Manika Juneja as Managing Partner. Juneja announced her move through a LinkedIn post. Earlier, she held the post of
"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Managing Partner at WATConsult!", her post read.
Juneja comes with an experience of over 13 years as a marketer & an agency professional. She holds extensive experience in solving marketing challenges via digital media, client servicing and business growth.
