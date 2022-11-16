Manika Juneja named Managing Partner at WATConsult

Juneja has been associated with the agency for over 11 years now

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 16, 2022 5:20 PM  | 1 min read
Manika Juneja

WATConsult, the hybrid digital agency from Dentsu Creative India, has elevated Manika Juneja as Managing Partner. Juneja announced her move through a LinkedIn post. Earlier, she held the post of

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Managing Partner at WATConsult!", her post read.

Juneja comes with an experience of over 13 years as a marketer & an agency professional. She holds extensive experience in solving marketing challenges via digital media, client servicing and business growth.

