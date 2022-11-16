Manika Juneja named Managing Partner at WATConsult

Juneja has been associated with the agency for over 11 years now

WATConsult, the hybrid digital agency from Dentsu Creative India, has elevated Manika Juneja as Managing Partner. Juneja announced her move through a LinkedIn post. Earlier, she held the post of Executive Vice President-Operations at the agency.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Managing Partner at WATConsult!", her post read.

Juneja comes with an experience of over 13 years as a marketer & an agency professional. She holds extensive experience in solving marketing challenges via digital media, client servicing and business growth.

Juneja joined WATConsult in 2011 as Digital Media Manager and has been associated with the agency for over 11 years now. Her key job role involves operations management, key client management, leading all aspects of performance, delivery strategy, business forecasting, budgeting and growth of the business with a P&L responsibility.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she has worked with leading brands like Tata Motors, SAP India & APJ, Nikon, Mahindra & Mahindra, among others.

