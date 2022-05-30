Croma calls for social media pitch

At present, WATConsult is managing social media assets for the brand

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: May 30, 2022 5:26 PM  | 1 min read
Croma

Electronics retailer Croma is looking for a new partner to handle the brand's social media management, social media spends and online reputation management, exchange4media has learnt from reliable sources.

The brand intends to overhaul the marketing function to make it more agile and focused on digital, keeping in mind the new-age customer journey.

Currently, WATConsult is managing social media assets for the brand.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Croma Watconsult social media pitch Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
Uber Rentals

Uber Rentals offers tips & tricks to stay ‘uber young’ like Anil Kapoor 
2 hours ago

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday roped in as brand ambassador of Lakmé Academy
8 hours ago

Dabur

23% of Dabur’s advertising spends is on digital: Mohit Malhotra
12 hours ago