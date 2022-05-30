Croma calls for social media pitch

At present, WATConsult is managing social media assets for the brand

Electronics retailer Croma is looking for a new partner to handle the brand's social media management, social media spends and online reputation management, exchange4media has learnt from reliable sources.

The brand intends to overhaul the marketing function to make it more agile and focused on digital, keeping in mind the new-age customer journey.

Currently, WATConsult is managing social media assets for the brand.

