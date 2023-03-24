Croma announces partnership with Gujarat Titans

Croma has announced its partnership with Gujarat Titans, for the 2023 season as their Official Electronics Partner.

The league is scheduled to commence on the 31st of March and culminates with the finals on the 28th May, 2023. The Gujarat Titans will play 14 riveting games over two months, including seven home games at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and seven away games in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mohali, New Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai, respectively.

Speaking on this partnership, Shibashish Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Croma - Infiniti Retail Ltd, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Gujarat Titans. Cricket in India brings people together and creates unforgettable moments. Croma is excited to be the electronics partner for Gujarat Titans, a team that has thrilled audiences across the country. Through this partnership, we aim to celebrate cricket and our customer’s passion for the game.”

Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans, said, “Gujarat Titans’ are committed to excellence both on and off the field – which is evident in the impact we made in 2022. We welcome Croma on this exciting journey and look forward to a great association. In tandem, we are committed to delivering quality consistently and maintaining a level of excellence.”

Gujarat Titans have curated an exceptional squad of players for the upcoming season, featuring some of the world's finest cricketers, such as Captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and many others. Titans are one of the most prominent teams in the league, with a loyal fan base that stretches across the nation. With their great squad of players and a formidable debut campaign, the team has quickly become a crowd-puller, captivating audiences with phenomenal performances.

As part of this remarkable partnership, Croma will offer exciting deals and offers to customers nationwide. In Croma's stores, customers stand a chance to win incredible Gujarat Titans merchandise, while on Croma's social handles and stores in the match cities, users can participate in fun engagement activities and stand a chance to win tickets to matches in the cities mentioned above, along with fascinating Gujarat Titans merchandise.

