Croma announces partnership with Gujarat Titans
The electronics retailer has come on board as an official electronics partners
Croma has announced its partnership with Gujarat Titans, for the 2023 season as their Official Electronics Partner.
The league is scheduled to commence on the 31st of March and culminates with the finals on the 28th May, 2023. The Gujarat Titans will play 14 riveting games over two months, including seven home games at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and seven away games in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mohali, New Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai, respectively.
Speaking on this partnership, Shibashish Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Croma - Infiniti Retail Ltd, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Gujarat Titans. Cricket in India brings people together and creates unforgettable moments. Croma is excited to be the electronics partner for Gujarat Titans, a team that has thrilled audiences across the country. Through this partnership, we aim to celebrate cricket and our customer’s passion for the game.”
Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans, said, “Gujarat Titans’ are committed to excellence both on and off the field – which is evident in the impact we made in 2022. We welcome Croma on this exciting journey and look forward to a great association. In tandem, we are committed to delivering quality consistently and maintaining a level of excellence.”
Gujarat Titans have curated an exceptional squad of players for the upcoming season, featuring some of the world's finest cricketers, such as Captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and many others. Titans are one of the most prominent teams in the league, with a loyal fan base that stretches across the nation. With their great squad of players and a formidable debut campaign, the team has quickly become a crowd-puller, captivating audiences with phenomenal performances.
As part of this remarkable partnership, Croma will offer exciting deals and offers to customers nationwide. In Croma's stores, customers stand a chance to win incredible Gujarat Titans merchandise, while on Croma's social handles and stores in the match cities, users can participate in fun engagement activities and stand a chance to win tickets to matches in the cities mentioned above, along with fascinating Gujarat Titans merchandise.
playR is Punjab Kings' official fan merchandise partner for IPL
The partnership will bring fans Punjab Kings fan merchandise such as fan wear, caps, - cricket equipment, fitness and accessories
Mar 24, 2023
Punjab Kings today announced playR its as - Official Fan Merchandise - Partner - for, the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) onwards.
The partnership is aimed at helping fans show their support for the team, by providing them with exclusive fan merchandise and accessories. The partnership will bring fans around the world exclusive Punjab Kings fan merchandise such as fan wear, caps, - cricket equipment, fitness and accessories, the company said.
Each product has been designed keeping in mind the team’s identity and the logo. The collection includes t-shirts, cricket bats, balls, pads, gloves, fitness accessories and more- The merchandise is available for purchase on playR Punjab Kings website - and will also be available across leading stores globally -
playR started in 2021, currently retails in 100 plus retail stores globally and soon to touch 800 stores across the globe. It also retails from its dedicated e-commerce store, as well as on multi-brand online stores. playR specializes in apparel, sports equipment, bicycles, and accessories across sports, age and gender and lifestyle.
Commenting on the partnership, Satish Menon, CEO Punjab Kings shared, “We are thrilled to announce playR as our Global Official Fan Merchandise Partner. After months of research and careful consideration, we have selected playR which shares our values and commitment to quality. What is interesting is that playR as a brand already has a range of apparel and cricket equipment and they understand our requirements and work towards making sure that our brand reaches across platforms”.
"We are confident that this strategic alliance with Punjab Kings for India and the International market will bring success to both parties and the fans of Punjab Kings will surely love the merchandise. We look forward to many years of success together" said Ravi Kukreja Co-Founder, Director – playR.
Jio unveils data plans ahead of IPL
The teleco is offering cricket plans with 3 GB data per day
Mar 24, 2023
Jio has unveiled its new data tariff plans ahead of IPL. Users can watch live matches through multiple camera angles in 4K clarity across screens.
Jio Cricket plan comes packed with the highest data offering – 3 GB/day plus additional free data vouchers to ensure a seamless streaming experience. In addition, Jio users can avail Cricket Data-add for an uninterrupted cricket viewing experience.
Speaking about the cricket plans, a Jio spokesperson said, "At Jio, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible sporting experience. We understand the excitement around the cricket season in India, and thus have designed these exclusive plans and offers to ensure that our customers can enjoy the matches to the fullest without any hassle.
Many more such interesting announcements will follow in the next few days related to cricket and the immersive experiences that Jio has lined up for its users."
Havmor Ice Cream becomes official ice cream partner for Gujarat Titans
Ropes in Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador
Mar 23, 2023
Havmor Ice Cream today announced its official partnership with the defending champions- Gujarat Titans. The brand which is subsidiary of the South Korean multinational conglomerate, LOTTE Confectionery Ltd. has also roped in cricketer Hardik Pandya as the face of the brand.
The brand unveiled their summer campaign, kicking off two TVC’s starring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, wherein fans can see him savouring the richness of Havmor ice creams – be it in the living room, cricket stadium or a hospital bed. Playing around the tagline ‘It’s that good’, the delightful campaign reiterates how having a creamy and delicious Havmor ice cream loaded with nuts can transport one to a chilled and enjoyable world in any situation. With this association, the brand aims to create a sweet spot in the mind and hearts of consumers across the country, by bringing alive the role of ice creams as the go-to happiness partner any given day.
Shedding light on the association Komal Anand, Managing Director, Havmor Ice Cream said “At Havmor, we are consistently on the journey to delight the consumers with innovative offerings and flavors, and our partnership with Gujarat Titans Team is a perfect fit for us to bring alive this proposition. Just like Gujarat Titans established its stamp on the tournament in the very first maiden year, we are confident, that with this inspiring partnership we will further strengthen love for our brand amongst the Indian consumers.”
He further added, “Hardik Pandya is one of the most talented and eclectic players of this generation. It is just natural that we have him as our brand ambassador as we unveil our campaign – ‘It’s that good’. Having him as the face of brand signifies the spirit of creativity, uniqueness and community love.”
Commenting on his association, one of India’s most loved and iconic cricketers, Hardik Pandya said, “Ice cream is one of my favorite comfort foods and I am excited to partner with Havmor who have consistently earned the love and trust of customers for over 75 years. Their lip-smacking flavors are all about ‘It’s that good’ experience for customers. I look forward to this partnership, especially indulging in some of their delicious and delightful ice creams.”
Adding to this, Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans, said, “Havmor is a top legacy ice cream brand from Gujarat and has created its identity all over India. The Gujarat Titans believe in building a brand based on excellence and we are delighted to partner with Havmor - looking ahead to a great association.”
JBL named new brand and audio sponsor for Delhi Capitals
The team will wear the JBL logo on the helmet throughout IPL
Mar 23, 2023
HARMAN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the sponsorship renewal of Delhi Capitals, one of the key teams participating in the T20 Cricket League 2023, through its popular audio brand JBL®. JBL had earlier collaborated with Delhi Capitals in the 2019 season.
This year, the company has collaborated with Delhi Capitals as the team’s headgear sponsor and their exclusive audio sponsor. As part of this brand collaboration, Delhi Capitals team will wear the JBL logo on their helmets throughout the entire duration of the tournament.
Additionally, as the exclusive audio partner, JBL has also launched a 360-degree marketing campaign ‘Roar ka Shor’ - an extension of the Delhi Capital’s team anthem Roar Macha. This campaign will be accompanied with an extensive advertising push across traditional, digital as well as social media. JBL has also planned immersive on-ground engagements and activations with the viewers at the Arun Jaitly Stadium in New Delhi, as well as in stores at popular malls across the country.
“T20 League is undoubtedly the biggest sporting event in our country and JBL is excited to rekindle the association with Delhi Capitals, to multifold the energy and excitement in the arena. At JBL, we're all about pushing boundaries and taking entertainment to the next level, and our collaboration with Delhi Capitals and T20 League is a testament to that commitment. Our brand ideals match with Team DC’s prowess and this season JBL aims to create a sensory experience that will stay with the fans long after the final whistle has been blown”, says Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.
"We are thrilled to have JBL back as our official audio partner and headgear sponsor for the T20 League 2023. JBL is a brand that resonates with the energy and passion of Delhi Capitals, and we are confident that their cutting-edge audio products will enhance our match-day experience for players and fans alike”, said Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals.
JBL audio has always been about carrying your entertainment with you, whether it’s a headphone, true wireless earbuds or bluetooth speakers. You can carry your cricket match with you while commuting to work, hosting a watch party at home with family and friends all while you stream the match and enjoy it on the JBL SoundBars or have a watch party on the terrace with JBL speakers.
IPL became India’s first unicorn in 2008 at $1.1 billion valuation: Report
An analysis by D&P Advisory 'IPL: The Pioneer of Indian Unicorns' said that the valuation of the league has steadily increased since the year of its inception
Mar 23, 2023
A news report quoting D&P Advisory’s latest analysis of the Indian Premier League said that the cricketing tournament was India’s first unicorn, valued at $1.1 billion in 2008, the year of its inception.
"It is interesting to note that of the earliest set of unicorns that exist today (100 odd unicorns in India currently) like InMobi (2011) and Flipkart (2012), IPL (2008) is the oldest of the current set of Unicorns. It should also be noted that this unicorn is the most profitable of all the startups out there," said the adivsory.
The advisory, which revealed in December that IPL became a decacorn (valued at $10.9 billion) recently, is set to release a new analysis titled “IPL: The Pioneer of Indian Unicorns.”
The study takes into account media rights, title sponsorship and associate sponsorship values of IPL to peg its total value over the years before 2014.
"Media Rights have emerged as the most significant source of revenue for the IPL. The league’s ability to attract large viewership and engage fans has helped it to command premium prices for its media rights. As the number of matches has increased over the years, the total value of media rights has also gone up significantly," said the study.
According to the report, the analysis by D&P pointed out that the broadcast rights of the tournament raked in Rs 486 crore in 2008. The title and associate sponsorship rights also brought in Rs 36 crore and Rs 48 crore, respectively.
Since then, IPL valuation has steadily increased based on its higher broadcast and sponsorship fee year after year, says the report. In 2009, its valuation rose to $1.7 billion; in 2010, it further jumped to $2.2 billion when the league comprised 60 matches. When the number of games increased to 74 in 2011, IPL valuation rose to $2.7 billion.
Rajasthan Royals unveils new jersey for IPL 2023
The new short-sleeved polyester jersey is available for pre-order on Rajasthan Royals’ official website
Mar 22, 2023
The newly launched JERSEY OF THE SEASON was formally unveiled in Jaipur amidst players from Rajasthan Royals, Ms Preeti Bajaj, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Luminous Power Technologies and Neelima Burra, Senior VP and Chief Strategy, Transformation and Marketing Officer and Mr. Amit Shukla, Senior VP - Energy Solutions Business today were present at a press conference.
Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals has announced India's leading energy solutions provider, Luminous Power Technologies as the team's Title Sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to begin from 31st March 2023. Having previously extended their support to the sport through in-stadium and linear TV partnerships, Luminous is re-entering the IPL space with this partnership with the Royals for the 2023 season.
The new short-sleeved polyester jersey will cost ₹1,799 and is available for pre-order on Rajasthan Royals’ official website. It is usually delivered within two weeks and gives the option to choose cash-on-delivery. It also offers a 10-day return or exchange policy. The purple variation of the RR jersey is available at ₹1,299.
Commenting on the association, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, “Luminous is a brand driven by innovation and technology which is central to what drives success for our franchise. Talking about the Rajasthan Royals’ jersey of IPL 2023, pink is again the primary colour keeping in line with the tradition and the identity of Jaipur, the ‘Pink City’."
Ms Preeti Bajaj, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Luminous Power Technologies, quoted: “With over 35 years of expertise in creating innovative and technology driven products for our consumers, Luminous is one of the most reputed and reliable brands in India. This exciting partnership with Rajasthan Royals provides us with the opportunity to keep scaling and creating a tangible impact on our current and potential consumers. We have been associated with cricket in the past through other associations, and with this partnership with Rajasthan Royals, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to innovation and technology, and also promote exponential growth for the business leveraging the Royals' domestic and global presence."
The Rajasthan Royals squad, which includes international and domestic stars from across the world who have been at the forefront of using technology and innovation in their game, will be kick-starting their 2023 campaign in Hyderabad on 2nd April 2023.
Viacom18 to curate fan-centric content for Mumbai Indians
The network will build an added layer of story-telling for the fans of MI
Mar 21, 2023
Viacom18, today announced its partnership with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, as the Official Partner ahead of TATA IPL 2023. As part of this partnership, Mumbai Indians will make available to JioCinema, all of Mumbai Indians digital content that fans have loved over the years, including behind-the-scenes, marquee content with star players, and much more.
Viacom18, through the partnership, will build an added layer of story-telling for the passionate fans of MI – the ‘Paltan’, which fans of cricket and sports will also truly enjoy. There will be digital-exclusive and original content that fans can watch on JioCinema. Simultaneously, the partnership comes on the back of Viacom18’s commitment to conjure up top-notch content offerings as part of its TATA IPL coverage.
Mumbai Indians currently has over 50 Million fans across the world, who are engaging and being entertained across platforms, and as the most followed TATA IPL team on Instagram, MI Paltan and cricket fans have come to enjoy the content experience.
“MI Paltan is one of the most active and passionate fan bases in the world. This partnership will give them more reasons to engage with us,” a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said. “Working with JioCinema will give fans a comprehensive and immersive content experience. Our intent behind this association is to continue elevating our offerings to our fans.”
“We are thrilled to join forces with one of the world’s most successful T20 teams ever. Not just for their on-field exploits but Mumbai Indians are also very popular in terms of fan love, and that warrants nothing less than an unparalleled coverage of their journey as they go along,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava. “The partnership will allow fans to be a fly on the wall through our lens and will help them interact with the franchise more intimately through JioCinema.”
At the start of 2023, Viacom18 unveiled a slew of original content featuring TATA IPL icons Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, and Aakash Chopra. The shows are an eclectic mix of free-wheeling discussions, interviews and features that give fans the most insightful, never-seen-before, and in-depth story-telling available on JioCinema.
The 2023 season of TATA IPL commences on 31st March, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season. JioCinema is available to Airtel, Vi, Jio and BSNL subscribers.
