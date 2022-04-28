WATConsult partners with Quartile for Sebamed’s Amazon Ads

With an aim to streamline and further improve keyword optimisation for Sebamed, WATConsult, an Isobar company and hybrid digital agency from dentsu India, has partnered with Quartile, an ad technology service provider for the AI software.



WATConsult’s partnership with Quartile has allowed Sebamed to become the first brand in India to use the AI-powered platform. This proprietary software has auto-managed media keywords through careful analysis of previous performance and requirements. Thus, manual intervention for best-performing keywords and other metrics are eliminated. This has not only boosted optimization for Sebamed campaigns but paved the way for the entry of ad types on Amazon.



Commenting on the success of the collaboration, Shashi Ranjan, Country Head, Sebamed said, “As a brand, we are always pushing ourselves to evolve with the changing times and use the latest technology to deliver our promises. The partnership with Quartile has allowed us to take a step towards futuristic innovations and given us the confidence to use more such technological advancements for better results.”



Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group said, “The e-commerce space is extremely competitive today. Hence, to distinguish your brand on every major marketing channel and maximize returns to fuel sales with cutting edge AI technology is an important yield factor in company performance. It is great to see that Sebamed has achieved phenomenal results through the WATConsult X Quartile partnership.”



Speaking about the venture, Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WATConsult commented, “There are rapid advancements in the technological field and as a future-forward organisation, we aim to seamlessly integrate the latest technology with our brands. Quartile’s optimised technology has boosted Sebamed’s sponsored ad campaigns on Amazon. We look forward to leveraging more such advancements in providing the best tech solutions to our brands.”

