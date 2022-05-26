WATConsult bags creative and social media mandate for CarDekho

As per the mandate, WATConsult will be responsible for social media management, digital creative designing, content marketing, and ORM for the brand

WATConsult, an Isobar company and the hybrid digital agency from dentsu India, has bagged the creative and social media mandate for CarDekho, India's biggest digital automotive solutions provider. The account was won following a competitive pitch process and will be managed by the agency’s Delhi office.

“We're thrilled to partner with WATConsult as our creative and social partners. This engagement will help us elevate our brand presence with the right Strategy, Ideation and Creative thinking. We are looking forward to creating some good and memorable work. Welcome aboard, WATConsult,” said Charu Kishnani - SVP Marketing & Content, CarDekho.

Speaking on the collaboration, Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group said, “CarDekho is a one-stop destination for new as well as second-hand cars. The brand’s auto and non-auto business is expanding, and we are so excited to embark on this journey with them.”

Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WATConsult commented, “We are happy to have the opportunity to partner with CarDekho and we can’t wait to build a dynamic brand presence for them. Our strategy is to enhance the top-of-the-mind recall that the brand has created by applying creative, new age thinking and a strong storytelling narrative.”

