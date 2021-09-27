WATConsult bags expanded mandate for India Circus

As per the expanded mandate, the agency will manage India Circus’ e-commerce marketplace strategy and execution in addition to the existing D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) performance marketing duties

WATConsult (An Isobar Company) has won the expanded mandate for end-to-end commerce duties of India Circus. A Godrej & Boyce Venture, India Circus is a lifestyle brand that offers home décor, utilities, personal accessories, and fashion products. The brand has now launched its products on different marketplaces including Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

As per the expanded mandate, the agency will manage India Circus’ e-commerce marketplace strategy and execution in addition to the existing D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) performance marketing duties. Earlier in 2019, WATConsult had won the duties of D2C performance marketing for India Circus. Since then, the brand has recorded a double-digit business growth through 2020 till date.

Krsnaa Mehta, Founder & Brand Head, India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta (A Godrej & Boyce Venture) said, “In our journey towards curating products that depict the essence and vibrancy of India, we have made great progress with support from our partners. WATConsult has played an integral role in this journey. Our next focus is to be available wherever our consumers are and hence, we have branched out to different marketplaces. We are keen for WATConsult to manage this combined business for India Circus.”

Commenting on the expanded win, Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group said, “E-commerce is a key growth priority for all businesses today. Our expertise and understanding of the end-to-end commerce ecosystem and our out of the box creativity helps us maximize business outcomes for our clients. We are extremely delighted to take up this extended mandate and responsibilities for India Circus. We look forward to boosting the brand's presence and e-commerce journey with our blend of creativity and strategy.” For the record, Isobar India group includes the agencies WATConsult, Isobar and Perfect Relations.

Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WATConsult added, “360 commerce is the way to go. With clients such as India Circus, we are quickly expanding into a full-stack commerce offering. This, coupled with our deep experience in creative commerce & audience insights, I am certain we will give our clients the very best.”

