ŠKODA AUTO, Volkswagen Group donate €1 million to aid fight against COVID-19 in India

The support includes medical supplies, procurement of medical equipment and materials such as oxygen generators and liquid oxygen tanks, monetary donation to the German Red Cross, and more

Due to the serious humanitarian situation in India caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ŠKODA AUTO is planning an aid package in cooperation with the Volkswagen Group consisting of in-kind and financial donations totalling one million euros. In doing so, the Czech car manufacturer is taking responsibility as a regional employer and for the members of the ŠKODA family at this difficult time.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of ŠKODA AUTO, says, “We are in contact with our colleagues in India every day. They know best what is most urgently needed at the moment. We are working hard to secure the appropriate relief supplies, including oxygen tanks, and transport them to India as quickly as possible. We are grateful that we can help our Indian friends on the ground this way. In these challenging circumstances, the ŠKODA family stands together.”

The second wave of coronavirus has India firmly in its grip. The sudden spike in infections is effecting a shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and antiviral medication straining the overall healthcare system. As a local employer in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai, ŠKODA AUTO has a responsibility in the country. The Czech car manufacturer is therefore donating around one million euros at short notice to help improve the situation.

The support will consist of medical supplies and a monetary donation to the German Red Cross. This is intended to meet as many different aid needs as possible in the crisis region. Among other things, ŠKODA AUTO is procuring medical equipment and materials such as oxygen generators and liquid oxygen tanks, which are necessary for inland transport. The brand’s purchasing and logistics departments are working tirelessly to acquire the relief supplies at short notice and deliver them to the crisis region as quickly as possible, despite the difficult conditions caused by the pandemic. The Indian Red Cross is expected to handle the distribution locally.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (ŠAVWIPL), says “The country is going through an unprecedented situation with the unexpected rise in COVID-19 cases, leading to extreme stress on the healthcare facilities in India. ŠKODA AUTO’s generous donation, both material and financial support will provide some relief to those affected. ”

ŠKODA AUTO leads the Volkswagen Group’s activities in the Indian market and has a long-standing relationship of trust with local partners.

