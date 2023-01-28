Škoda Auto India's Head of Marketing and Head of Sales resign
Top execs Tarun Jha and Ajay Raghuvanshi have reportedly stepped down
Škoda Auto India's Head of Marketing Tarun Jha and Head of Sales (India) Ajay Raghuvanshi have reportedly moved on from the Czech auto company.
News reports say that Jha will be in office till February 17 and Raghuvanshi till March end of this year.
Reports also say that the company has communicated the news of the top executives' exits to its dealer partners.
Jha, who joined the company as DGM of Marketing, has been with Škoda since 2008. Raghuvanshi has previously worked for automakers like Nissan, Hyundai and Honda and joined the company in 2019.
This come at a time when Škoda has been seeing a series of top-level exits. The company reportedly posted its highest-ever sales in the calendar year 2022 and had also appointed a new brand director Petr Šolc. He took over from Zac Hollis who moved on to German carmaker Volkswagen.
CMS IT Services hires Sanjeev Singh as CEO and MD
Singh joins from Wipro Limited where he was Chief Operations Officer and a member of Wipro Executive Board
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 4:14 PM | 2 min read
CMS IT Services announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjeev Singh as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the company effective 16 January 2023.
Commenting on the appointment of Sanjeev Singh, Mathew Cyriac, Chairman of the Board said, “We are excited to welcome Sanjeev as the CEO & MD of CMS IT Services. Sanjeev has an exceptional leadership track record, strong exposure to Indian and Global markets, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long standing client relationships, and proven track record of driving transformation and turning around underperforming businesses. We believe that Sanjeev is the right person to lead CMS IT in its next phase of growth.”
Commenting on his appointment, Sanjeev Singh said, “I’m honoured to be invited to lead CMS IT Services, an extraordinary company with deep technology heritage built on strong foundation of values. I look forward to working closely with Mathew, the Board, senior leadership and the highly talented employees of CMS IT to enter a new phase of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders, including customers and employees.”
Sanjeev will be based in Bangalore. Sanjeev joins CMS IT Services from Wipro Limited where he was Chief Operations Officer and a member of Wipro Executive Board. Till recently, he was a Member of CII Karnataka Council & Chairman of CII Karnataka CEO Forum. Before joining Wipro, Sanjeev was the CEO at Aegis Ltd for its India & Sri Lanka businesses, and did senior leadership stints at Mphasis and Genpact.
Sanjeev is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) and Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), where he was awarded the Gold Medal for academic excellence. He was recently awarded with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by his alma mater IIM-Kozhikode.
Ipsos India makes senior appointments in marketing functions
Pallavi Mathur Lal named Senior Director, Content and Communications; Madhurima Bhatia to lead Media Engagement & Partnerships with additional APAC role (excluding Greater China)
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 10:16 AM | 1 min read
Ipsos India has announced leadership changes in Marketing Communications and Operations.
Pallavi Mathur Lal, Senior Director Client Organization, takes up the role of Senior Director, Content and Communications. Madhurima Bhatia from Marketing and Communications Lead now moves to Media Engagement and Partnerships for Ipsos India, with the additional role of media engagement for the Asia Pacific region (excluding Greater China).
Both Bhatia and Mathur will report to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
“Ipsos India has aggressive growth plans charted for the next 3 years, and these senior appointments in both Marketing and Operations will further elevate the status of Ipsos in India providing greater visibility and continue to transform our Operation business,” says Adarkar.
Josh Talks’ Pawan Sharma joins B4U as CRO
Sharma was Josh Talks’ Business Head
By Sonam Saini | Jan 25, 2023 6:04 PM | 1 min read
Pawan Sharma has moved on from Josh Talks and joined B4U as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The development has been conformed to e4m by highly placed sources.
At Josh Talks, Sharma was the Business Head, leading the revenue and branded marketing division for the company. He joined Josh Talks in April 2022.
Earlier, Sharma was associated with Network18 where he was designated as National Head Revenue (Focus-Hindi and Regional News). He joined Network18 in November 2020 and worked for over one year.
Voxxy Media appoints Ravi Jhaveri as Chief Revenue Officer
Before joining Voxxy Media, Ravi was associated with Warner Brothers Discovery as an Associate Director of Sales for a cluster of channels
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 4:15 PM | 2 min read
Voxxy Media, a =social media marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Ravi Jhaveri as its Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Jhaveri will be responsible for driving and expanding revenue functions across all the business verticals of the organization- Voxxy Influence, Voxxy Creative Studio, Voxxy Talent, Voxxy Socials, Voxxy Commerce and Voxxy Experiential; and will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth in the next phase by augmenting the revenue team Voxxy 2.0.
Ravi comes with more than 15 years of excellent expertise and has worked with some of India's leading broadcasters. His expertise lies in business strategy, developing linear and non-linear revenue models, and has successfully developed strong teams to manage all go-to-market efforts, including pre-sales consulting, sales, revenue operations, and stakeholder management.
Before joining Voxxy Media, Ravi was associated with Warner Brothers Discovery as an Associate Director of Sales for a cluster of channels where he served for more than 5 years. Apart from that Ravi has also worked with established brands like Disney Star, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Reliance Broadcast Network.
“Ravi’s appointment comes at the perfect time, as we enter our next wave of growth”- said Vipul Talwar, Co-Founder Voxxy Media. “His experience in leveraging market synergies across a broad ecosystem, setting up processes and data-driven solutions, will drive scalable growth and profitability in the next stage for Voxxy Media.”
In his new role as CRO at Voxxy Media, Mr. Jhaveri said “As someone who has accelerated growth in many companies over the years, I am very excited to join Voxxy Media at this pivotal time in the company’s journey. The company has an undeniable product-market fit, a fanatical customer base, and a great mission. The opportunity to join is not only to amplify the growth and momentum of the Influencer Marketing business but also to spearhead the revenue of the other SBUs that Voxxy plans to monetize. This will enable us to become the market leader within this space.”
Simpl ropes in Ashwini Ravindranath as VP of Partner Success team
Her earlier stints include leadership roles at Airtel and FlipKart
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 2:32 PM | 2 min read
1-tap checkout network Simpl today announced the appointment of Ashwini Ravindranath as Vice President of the Partner Success team. Ashwini will lead the team to build strong relationships with Simpl’s merchant network and own the P&L of the Pay Later business of the organisation. With this strategic hire, Simpl aims to help its onboarded merchant partners achieve their desired business goals.
With over a decade of rich and diverse experience in retail, Ashwini is a seasoned e-commerce leader with strong category experience. In her earlier stints with Airtel and FlipKart, Ashwini played many key roles in launching and scaling new businesses, with a vision to bring the next 200Mn shoppers online. She has been an integral part of 4 key business launches at Flipkart, while driving the customer and revenue growth of the eCommerce player.
Commenting on the appointment, Nitya Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder – Simpl, said, “We welcome Ashwini Ravindranath as the Vice President of our Partner Success team. With the fintech payments landscape evolving at a breakneck speed, it is indispensable for us to ensure that our merchant partners achieve their desired business outcomes. Ashwini’s intervention will play a vital role in further cementing our merchant partners’ relationships with their customers. She will also be responsible for P&L and sales for our Pay Later business and drive the next phase of its growth. We wish her all the best.”
Ashwini Ravindranath, Vice President, Partner Success Team said, “I am super excited to be on board this exciting journey at Simpl. We want to help our merchant partners build trusted and long-term relationships with their customers, and we will partner with them in this journey by building a transformative customer experience, catering to the category nuances of each of our merchants”
A marketing management student from SPJIMR, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Ashwini is a gold medalist in Academics from Visvesvaraya Technological University. Ashwini is also the recipient of the prestigious "Great Manager Award - 2021', an award that recognizes people managers in the county, conferred by People Business Consulting.
Simpl will continue to expand its leadership team across partnerships and customer service in its mission to democratize the digital transformation in the payments space in India.
Bharat Express appoints Nishant Mishra as Marketing Head ahead of official launch
Mishra was part of Bharat24's launch too
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 10:20 AM | 2 min read
Upendrra Rai-led upcoming national Hindi news channel Bharat Express has appointed Nishant Mishra as Marketing Head before its official launch.
In his new role, he will be closely working with the management for the launch of the channel and create successful brand strategy, curate content-led events & IP’s, strategic alliances and customized brand solutions for the channel.
Prior to joining Bharat Express, Mishra played a crucial role in the successful launch of Bharat24 and channel’s other marketing initiatives in his national role. In his career spanning over 15 years, he has worked with leading media brands like TV Today, TV18, Zee and iTV Network.
Commenting on his appointment, Mishra said, “Launch is the most exciting and thrilling phase of a media brand. I am privileged to have this opportunity and look forward to working with the incredible and seasoned team of professionals already at Bharat Express.”
Upendrra Rai, CMD & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express, said, “As the channel is gearing up for its official launch on 1st February 2023, we have made a slew of senior-level appointments in critical roles. Nishant’s appointment will add more heft to our remarkable team at the channel and I am confident that Bharat Express will benefit from Nishant’s rich experience.”
On the appointment, Varun Kohli, CEO, Bharat Express, said, “Having worked with Nishant before, I have witnessed Nishant’s growth as a marketing professional. I have always admired his solution-based and result-oriented approach which will further bolster our growth plans for Bharat Express.”
Mona Jain to join Zee News as Chief Revenue Officer
This will be Jain’s second stint with Zee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 7:54 PM | 1 min read
Mona Jain, who has resigned as ABP News Network’s Chief Revenue Officer, will join Zee News as its Chief Revenue Officer. The development was confirmed to e4m by highly placed sources.
This will be Jain’s second stint with the Zee group. Before joining ABP Network in November 2019, Jain had spent six years in Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd. (ZEEL), serving as Executive Vice President, AD Sales.
A veteran media professional, Jain has more than 30 years of experience in media marketing and promotions. Prior to her tenure in ZEEL, Jain was the CEO of Vivaki Exchange for almost nine years, where she was designated as India Head – Strategic Investments. She has also worked at Cheil Communications and Mudra Communications in the past, where she held the positions of Executive Director and Media Director respectively and was responsible for setting up media for various brands. She started her career with Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) and holds vast experience in the field of communications and marketing.
