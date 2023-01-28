Škoda Auto India's Head of Marketing and Head of Sales resign

1-tap checkout network Simpl today announced the appointment of Ashwini Ravindranath as Vice President of the Partner Success team. Ashwini will lead the team to build strong relationships with Simpl’s merchant network and own the P&L of the Pay Later business of the organisation. With this strategic hire, Simpl aims to help its onboarded merchant partners achieve their desired business goals.

With over a decade of rich and diverse experience in retail, Ashwini is a seasoned e-commerce leader with strong category experience. In her earlier stints with Airtel and FlipKart, Ashwini played many key roles in launching and scaling new businesses, with a vision to bring the next 200Mn shoppers online. She has been an integral part of 4 key business launches at Flipkart, while driving the customer and revenue growth of the eCommerce player.

Commenting on the appointment, Nitya Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder – Simpl, said, “We welcome Ashwini Ravindranath as the Vice President of our Partner Success team. With the fintech payments landscape evolving at a breakneck speed, it is indispensable for us to ensure that our merchant partners achieve their desired business outcomes. Ashwini’s intervention will play a vital role in further cementing our merchant partners’ relationships with their customers. She will also be responsible for P&L and sales for our Pay Later business and drive the next phase of its growth. We wish her all the best.”

Ashwini Ravindranath, Vice President, Partner Success Team said, “I am super excited to be on board this exciting journey at Simpl. We want to help our merchant partners build trusted and long-term relationships with their customers, and we will partner with them in this journey by building a transformative customer experience, catering to the category nuances of each of our merchants”

A marketing management student from SPJIMR, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Ashwini is a gold medalist in Academics from Visvesvaraya Technological University. Ashwini is also the recipient of the prestigious "Great Manager Award - 2021', an award that recognizes people managers in the county, conferred by People Business Consulting.

Simpl will continue to expand its leadership team across partnerships and customer service in its mission to democratize the digital transformation in the payments space in India.