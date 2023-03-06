Tarun Jha named CEO of Havas Creative India

Havas Group India has announced the appointment of Tarun Jha as Chief Executive Officer of Havas Creative India, which includes agencies Havas Worldwide India (Mumbai/Gurgaon/Bangalore), Havas CX (Customer Experience), Conran Design Group Mumbai (Branding & Design) and Havas QED (Kolkata). Tarun, in his most recent position, was Head of Marketing at Škoda Auto India, where he spent 15 years. He was leading the Marketing and Product Planning function for the Indian market, setting marketing and communications strategy.

Reporting to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, the appointment of Tarun is on the back of a significant period of growth for Havas Group – with an outstanding list of new client wins and a compelling growth trajectory. The success of the network is due to its unique integrated ecosystem which combines the strength of its Creative, Media and Health verticals, which is also reflected in its recent Great Place To Work® certification.

Rana Barua, commenting on the appointment said “Over the last 4 years, Havas Creative Group India has evolved from a one-client agency into an integrated network of 7 agencies, including Havas Worldwide India, Havas CX, Think Havas, Conran Design Group Mumbai, Shobiz Havas, Cake India and Havas QED. Today, these agencies handle an enviable roster of marquee clients including Reckitt, Dabur, Tata, Citroën, P&G, Nestle, IKEA and several others. Our momentum is unparalleled, as evidenced by the consistent #1 ranking on the creative agency list in R3 New Business League in 2022. As Havas Creative Group India gears up for a new phase of growth, it was imperative to have someone such as Tarun, with an insider’s perspective, helming the new direction the network takes, truly pushing the envelope of what Havas Creative India can achieve in terms of client-first approaches and meaningful, innovative business solutions.”

Tarun Jha, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Creative India said, “I started my professional career in advertising, so this move is a happy homecoming for me. I’ve never really been out of this business, even during my stint in Europe. I’ve worked very closely with multiple agencies for over two decades, creating integrated solutions to business problems, and have seen these businesses evolve and transform.”

He further adds, “I am very impressed at how Havas Group India has put their vision into practice. The ambitious plans for growth, both organic and inorganic, and the new age conversations and offerings for client partners is distinctly different which makes Havas Group arguably the most exciting communication network. The Village philosophy and the overall Meaningful Brand conversation is something that resonates deeply with my beliefs. I am very excited to be a part of this wonderful ecosystem at a time when the new vision unfolds, and I look forward to this new chapter along all the leaders of the group.”

One of the most dynamic and celebrated advertising-turned-marketing professionals in India, Tarun has over 24 years of experience in brand building across several sectors, with a focus on customer-centricity and business profitability. After completing his MBA, Tarun started his career in advertising and spent 5 years before making a lateral shift to marketing. His eventual move to Mahindra & Mahindra helped him find his calling in automotive marketing. He joined Škoda India in 2008 and spent 15 years with the company including a 3-year stint in Prague, Czech Republic.

