Choose what matters, says new ŠKODA ad

Car brand ŠKODA AUTO India has unveiled an integrated ad campaign to promote its new offering, ŠKODA KUSHAQ. Conceptualized and executed by its creative partner Publicis India, that models itself in being a solutions partner driven by an entrepreneurial mindset with large network capabilities and a change-oriented approach, the campaign highlights the unique advantages that come with the ŠKODA KUSHAQ and rides on the idea of how choosing what really matters makes a difference in one’s life.

The campaign is built on the core proposition of ‘Choose What Really Matters’, which is a part of ŠKODA AUTO’s overarching philosophy of ‘We make what matters’. It beautifully depicts how one always has choices and what one chooses determines the kind of memories and life they make. ŠKODA KUSHAQ in the film is presented as a facilitator of those choices; a companion that helps people accomplish their desires which they will go on to cherish.

Speaking on the launch of the integrated campaign, Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing at ŠKODA AUTO India said: “The intent of the campaign is to move away from the usual hyperbole that dominates most of the communications in the category and focus on simple and human truths. The ŠKODA KUSHAQ is a consummate and confident SUV, which lends itself to an authentic and credible positioning. The campaign aims to capture this simplicity.”

Talking about the campaign, Vikash Chemjong, National Creative Director, Publicis India affirmed, “It’s only when we see through the lens of retrospection that we’re glad about some of our decisions and not so glad about some. And in terms of communication, we were really excited about this insight. And what we have tried through this communication, is to encourage people to make the right choice today and have lesser regrets tomorrow. On that note, I so wish I hadn’t bought a car a few months before the fabulous Kushaq was launched. Otherwise, I would have had the privilege of not only working on it but also driving to work in it!”

The ad film begins with the protagonists enjoying all the things that matter to them. Whether it is the simple joys of going shopping or watching a movie or watching a sunset with a close one or just going on a long drive… what will we remember? Whatever the experience, we remember only the things that really matter. And what we remember depends on what we choose today.

The campaign is being pushed across all essential mediums, including television, print, outdoor, radio, digital, social media etc. and will run through the oncoming festival season in India.

