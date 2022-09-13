Scripbox announces key appointments

Mallika Krishnan has been roped in as the company’s Head of Finance and Rohan Sandeep as the Chief Design Officer

Digital wealth manager Scripbox has announced the appointment of Mallika Krishnan as the company’s Head of Finance and Rohan Sandeep as the Chief Design Officer.

The new appointments will play a significant role in the growth of Scripbox as the company advances through key inflection points in the coming year. Mallika will be instrumental in implementing the firm’s strategy to achieve business expansion and profitable growth while Rohan will contribute to strengthening the user experience and product design efforts at Scripbox.

The new Head of Finance, Mallika Krishnan, joins Scripbox with over 16 years of experience across multiple industries and leading brands. In her previous leadership roles at IKEA India, PhonePe, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, and KPMG, she has worked on business finance & corporate FP&A (Financial planning and analysis). She is a Chartered Accountant and holds a postgraduate degree in management from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. At Scripbox, Mallika will build the finance function as a strategic pillar enabling business growth and profitability.

Rohan Sandeep, the new Chief Design Officer, is a design leader with two decades of experience in Support, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management, and Procurement domains, specialising in Experience Design. He brings strong experience in evangelisation and implementation of new methodologies across the organisation. Data, science, and technology are the foundations of Scripbox’s approach and Rohan’s expertise will enable the firm to have more innovative, sharper, insight-based user experience for customers.

Talking about the appointments, Sanjiv Singhal, Founder & Chief Product Officer said, “Scripbox is developing a top-notch leadership team. We are delighted to welcome Mallika and Rohan to Scripbox. With their proven track record and skill sets, they will serve as valuable additions to our team. As domain experts, their dynamic leadership and ability to drive consistent results will solidify our position for long-term success. We plan to continue growing the team with the best talent to drive our business goals.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)