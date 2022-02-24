Srabani Sen joins Scripbox as Lead– Communications

Prior to this, Sen was with Nykaa in the corporate communication team

Srabani Sen has joined Scripbox as Lead–Communications. Earlier, she was associated with Nykaa as the corporate communicator.

Sen announced her move on LinkedIn. In her post, she said, “I join Scripbox as Lead- Communications to narrate the story of India's trusted digital wealth manager. Fintech has seen its own growth in India and paves way for more interest and curiosity for this space. Excited to understand a new industry with its own share of challenges and learnings.”

Sen is a Marketing and Communications professional with specialties in Crisis Management, Content creation, Events, Content Strategy, Storytelling, Leadership training and CSR.

She has worked for agencies and corporates like Xiaomi India, Myntra, Text100, Edelman, Infinite Connexions (ICPL), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, ECO WATCH and The Telegraph.

