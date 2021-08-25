Scripbox partners with WebEngage to boost user engagement

Digital wealth management service, Scripbox partnered with WebEngage to boost user engagement leveraging push amplification engine. The partnership aimed to increase the number of users for the brand by using the right channels and reaching a specific target audience for Scripbox.

Launched in 2012, Scripbox is a full stack wealth management service, offering data-backed wealth solutions for the growth and diversification of their customers' wealth. Scripbox leveraged WebEngage’s push amplification engine to increase engagement with their users. A 150% increase in push notification reach was witnessed. Scripbox continued to use more targeted channels like in-app, web push to engage with a large prospective audience.

With an understanding of these user journeys, Scripbox was able to drive better engagement with its customers. Using WebEngage’s frequency capping feature, Scripbox is managing communication across channels without overwhelming their users with redundant messages.

The partnership empowered Scripbox to target users better through segmentation and contextual engagement. The consistent use of the channels led to increased engagement and bolstered conversions proportionally for the brand. Scripbox witnessed an increase in engagement by 1.5X and by 1.1X in conversions using the app push channel.

Prateek Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Scripbox, added, “WebEngage’s integration with Scripbox has successfully increased user-engagement as well as conversions for our brand, which is remarkable. Our vision was to focus on increasing engagement with better segmentation and a sustainable use of channels. The SMS channel deployed by the platform helped the Company witness a growth of 1.7X in engagement leading to a spike in conversions by ~1.5X. We are delighted to have WebEngage on board to contribute to our success and be partners in our milestones.”

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage, says, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Scripbox to help build their user engagement strategy with sustainable use of channels. The brand has a strong understanding of the user journey leveraging the WebEngage platform which has resulted in a spike in conversions. We are glad to empower Scripbox in their growth journey and learn from their remarkable wins to help create a better platform for consumer brands in the ecosystem.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)