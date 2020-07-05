Scripbox campaign encourages customers to stay invested in challenging situations

Online investment service Scripbox has launched the “Let’s be Wealth Positive” digital campaign, in an effort to calm investors during this time of uncertainty. At the core of the campaign is the belief and experience that markets make a comeback in the long run.

The campaign has two key videos that try to strike the right emotional chord with the audience keeping in mind the current situation, its impact on investors' sentiments, and how Scripbox could help. The first video talks about the importance of staying invested during these turbulent times as the market has always rewarded long-term investors. It also stresses how Scripbox's data-backed recommendations and expertise can help navigate through the uncertainties. The second video reminds investors to not forget the long-term view while trying to adjust to the 'new normal'. It drives home the importance of Scripbox's regular reviews and course-corrections that help investors stay invested in the best mutual funds.

Manu Prasad, VP - Marketing of Scripbox said, “The COVID 19 pandemic is likely to leave a permanent imprint on consumers, countries and economies. A reset button has been hit on every aspect of our lives - be it professional, personal or social. The markets have mirrored this volatility. As a brand that wants to make a positive impact, we felt it was important to help investors navigate these tough times by providing them perspectives on investment best practices.”

The agency behind this campaign for Scripbox is Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate. Priya Jayaraman - CEO of Saatchi Propagate said, “Financial matters is also an emotional subject. Especially in these times. Our lives revolve around it and being the brand that assures people every step of the way that their finances are managed the right way, with the right tools & advice is Scripbox’s endeavour. “Let’s be Wealth Positive” is a first step in that direction in this journey with Scripbox that leverages all digital touchpoints.

The campaign is aimed at highlighting the two key messages the brand wants to amplify. One, markets have seen similar corrections in the past too. Despite several ups and downs over the last 30 years, the Sensex has grown 35x. Two, the importance of having an expert like Scripbox who helps you make the right decisions based on scientific and unbiased recommendations. The campaign also touches upon how Scripbox is a holistic online wealth management company. The platform is designed to make investing simple for investors with easy to use, jargon-free automated solutions backed by un-biased algorithmic investment recommendations.