Sara Ali Khan named Chief Style Icon at vivo

vivo has on-boarded renowned Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as it’s ‘Chief Style Icon” for its upcoming Y-Series smartphones. As part of the association, Sara will be seen across the marketing campaign of upcoming stylishY series smartphones, starting from Y73.

Khan would also be doing a special unboxing on 10th June, unveiling the stylish Y73.

Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, "We are excited to have Sara Ali Khan on board for the upcoming Y-Series range. Working with her in the past has brought the desired style statement for our design centric series. At vivo, our focus is always to meet the evolving consumer needs and preferences, and we are committed to bringing joy to our consumers' lives. Associating with a style icon will help deliver the key focused message for the upcoming Y-Series smartphones."

Expressing excitement about the collaboration, Sara Ali Khan said, "Working with vivo has been an absolute joy in the past and, collaborating with them again for their upcoming series will be an amazing experience. Associating with a brand that understands and focuses on the design and latest technology for their consumers is great."

As part of vivo's commitment to 'Make in India', all vivo smartphone series is manufactured at the Greater Noida facility that employs around10,000 men and women ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.

