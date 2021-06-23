Reckitt Benckiser brings Health & Hygiene departments under Gaurav Jain

Jain, who was heading the Health vertical since 2017, has been promoted as Senior VP, South Asia

In a new restructuring exercise, Reckitt Benckiser's Health and Hygiene units will be brought under Gaurav Jain. He has been heading the Health unit in India since 2017. With the rejig, Jain will be the overall lead for the company in India.

The elevation will help leverage the potential of Reckitt's range of complementary products like Lysol, Dettol and Harpic, which are spread over the health and hygiene units, by bringing the departments together.

