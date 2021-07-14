QSR Chain WOW! Momo enters FMCG sector with ready-to-eat momos

Homegrown QSR Momo chain- ‘WOW! MOMO’ has announced its entry into the ready-to-use food category. The company has unveiled a variety of authentic flavours in the frozen ready-to-eat Momo category, such as Veg Darjeeling Momos, Chicken Darjeeling Momos, Masala Chicken Momos, Corn & Cheese Momos and Chicken Cheese Momos.



“Known for its agility and adaptability, Wow! Momo - has once again proved that it keeps its consumers at the epicentre of its brand. With growing acceptance for RTE food and latent need that has been created due to digitisation and the current work from home scene- WOW! Momo’s new avatar is set to revamp “Home Made Food” to the brand's promise of “Made for Home. Make At Home”. The 5 launch flavours in veg and non-veg are available in pack of 10s and 20s. The momos are filled with goodness; with No MSG & No Preservatives and a healthy shelf life of 9 months – Wow! Momo Instant aims to become the go-to home snack; which you can make in less than 2 mins,” the company said in a statement.

The all-new category of ready-to-make frozen momos by WOW! Momos will be exclusively available online on Bigbasket in the following 10 cities: Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Commenting on the announcement, Sagar Daryani, Co-Founder and CEO at WOW! Momo said, “Our success in Quick Service Restaurant business has taught us to be close to our consumer; and our foray into FMCG is to take this bond one step ahead. We want to be a part of every grocery order in the country - we want to be the food for all times; that's with you all the time.”

“Wow! Momos Made at home - is just the beginning. Wow! Momo ready-to-eat is poised to replace all kinds of instant food in the future. It aims to expand to multiple categories such as sauces, snacks and much more. “Focused on getting the QSR Speed and innovation and marrying it with the magic of FMCG is all that is required,” said Daryani.

Speaking about this, Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, Bigbasket, said, “We are happy to partner with a brand like WOW! Momo, a leader in their segment. The ready-to-eat category of foods is picking up in a major way especially with people spending more time at home due to the pandemic. Our aim has always been to bring quality products to our consumers and we look forward to a long-term association with them.”

The brand will soon be available across all leading modern trade and in the soon be live with its own delivery mechanism. With the promise of “Made for Home. Made at Home” the brand is poised to do a high-decibel digital campaign across all leading networks and consumer platforms.

