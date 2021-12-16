Good Glamm Group appoints Sukhleen Aneja as CEO, Beauty & FMCG Brands

In her new role, Aneja will be responsible for creating a strategic road map for leading digital-first brands, integrating and scaling the recent acquisitions

Good Glamm Group, India’s first beauty & personal care Unicorn with a $1.2 billion valuation, has appointed Sukhleen Aneja as the CEO to head the Brands business in order to step-change its growth ambition on creating a digital-first House of Brands leveraging content to commerce as its moat. In her new role, Sukhleen will be responsible for creating a strategic road map for leading digital-first brands, integrating and scaling the recent acquisitions and leveraging the unique digital ecosystem including content, creator and communities for creating India’s largest content to commerce powerhouse.

Sukhleen brings with her nearly two decades of FMCG and beauty experience and in her most recent role as the CMO for Reckitt’s Hygiene portfolio across South Asia. She has been a force behind various award-winning campaigns for Reckitt while remaining focused on delivering strong commercial results.

Prior to Reckitt, Sukhleen has successfully managed diverse commercial teams delivering Marketing ops and innovations for Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever, and L’Oréal Paris.

As CEO, Sukhleen will ensure strategic, financial and operational leadership for the brands and will work closely with CXO's, founders of new acquisitions together with the Group Founder - Darpan Sanghvi and Co-founders Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi. She will scale and deliver the organisation’s operational and fiscal goals while creating a future-fit Brand roadmap.

“I am thrilled to join Good Glamm Group at a time where the D2C revolution in India has just begun. Beauty and personal care remain highly underleveraged online and that’s where lies the opportunity for creating strong and powerful consumer 1st brands leveraging the unique digital and content ecosystem that the group has built”, says Sukhleen Aneja, CEO-Beauty & FMCG Brands Business, Good Glamm Group.

“We are extremely excited to have Sukhleen on board as we set our eyes on creating the biggest Digital Beauty Conglomerate from South Asia. She brings with her an immense wealth of experience in building strong beauty and personal care brands combined with strong commercial acumen and consumer centricity. Sukhleen will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Good Glamm ‘s evolution on building the house of Brands including the recent acquisitions like The Moms Co. & St. Botanica.” - says Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group.

Sukhleen has been recognized with the ‘ET 40 Under 40’, ‘Impact Top 50 most influential women in business 2019’, and APAC ‘s Top 50 Marketers in APAC and will now be at the helm of creating strong and iconic Digital-first Brands for the Good Glamm Group.

