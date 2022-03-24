Prime Time Awards 2021: Asian Paints & Madison Media walk away with big honours

The exchange4media Prime Time Awards is a recognition of the best in TV advertising, and a testament to the lasting impact of television content on people’s lives. On Thursday, the eighth edition of the awards once again honoured the best who sailed through the difficult times of 2021, holding their heads high.

The event has been co-powered by Colors Marathi.

In the latest edition of the awards, Madison Media walked away with Media Agency of the Year awards, while Asian Paints was felicitated as Advertiser of the Year. Madison Media’s work with Asian Paints for the Spotlight of India campaign won multiple plaudits and metals.

Meanwhile, Wipro Consumer Care Private Limited was awarded both Gold and Silver metals in the FMCG category, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. scooped up the Gold for Best Television Advertisement with its Do It Yourself campaign, which was also awarded across several other categories.

Reliance Jio's JioFiber Campaign 2020 got the Gold for Best Use of TV to Create Brand Awareness, and Mindshare's campaign for UltraTech Cement Limited won gold for the Best Use of Influencers/Celebrities on TV.

The night also witnessed Housing.com's ‘Yahan Search Khatam Karo’ campaign pick up the Gold for e-commerce, and Starcom India walking away with the big honour for its Lenskart campaign. Other big winners included Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited and Disney India who picked up multiple metals across different categories.

Click on the link below for the full list of winners.

https://e4mevents.com/prime-time-awards-2021/winners

