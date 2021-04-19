Ola Head of Global Marketing Aishvarya Murali quits
Before Ola and Furlenco, Murali had a nine-year stint with Unilever in various roles
Ola Head of Global Marketing Aishvarya Murali has moved on from the company after a 22-month stint. Prior to joining Ola, Murali was VP - Marketing and Growth at Furlenco, a furniture rental company.
"Bid adieu to #ola. Cannot be more grateful for the depth and width of experience, exposure, and learning - launching categories, relaunching countries, and launching ride-hail in London, the marquee ride-hailing capital of the world! To the teams and people who were part of the ride - thank you. I’ve built a solid bunch of friends, mentors, and teams for life. And super-duper excited about the next chapter. Just. Cannot. Wait!" Murali said in a post on her LinkedIn account.
Before Ola and Furlenco, she had a nine-year stint with Unilever in various roles. She began her career as a summer intern at Cadbury. A sales and marketing professional with 14 years of experience, she has an MBA degree from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.
