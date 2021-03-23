Nine Yards creates its first work for a global market for Kissflow

In a universe where a host of SaaS companies the world over are aggressively flaunting more and more complex terms, services and features to enable digital transformation, Nine Yards helped Chennai based Kissflow Digital Workplace discover the strength of a softer approach.

Drawing on the purest form of simple, childlike awe and creativity, Kissflow created a series of three films that lead viewers into the simple, uncomplicated world of a child solving everyday problems. These films depict a simple approach to problems that can be uncovered with lateral thinking. It is Kissflow’s core belief that the easiest way to solve a problem is to uncomplicate it.

Elaborating on the approach, Shweta Iyer, Co-Founder, Nine Yards says, “We helped them articulate and express their offerings through the lens of ‘Simplicity’. We crafted a brand proposition that is an embodiment of everything Kissflow Digital Workplace stands for. Kissflow Digital Workplace allows businesses to borrow from a whole host of extremely complex and innovative tools, features and offerings to bring ease and efficiency to their work and make their life simple, thus empowering them.”

Adding to that Heetal Dattani, Co-Founder, Nine Yards says, “To bring to life ‘The Power of Simple’, we conceptualized and created a global campaign which includes three endearing films that express Kissflow Digital Workplace’s ability to solve complex problems with childlike simplicity. The face of the brand is a little girl, who goes about the three films solving problems in her environment in the simplest, yet smartest way. Making a little girl the face of a big tech company is not only endearing, but also an extremely progressive move. Tech is hugely seen as a highly male dominant, left brained field. Challenging this stereotype, the films are steeped in very simple human emotions that are widely relatable and charming, enabling the brand to have more relevant conversations that are inclusive, and new age.” During the peak of the lockdown last year, Iyer and Dattani launched Nine Yards, a communication consultancy whose USP is to weave a ‘she’ perspective into brands to make it more relevant for today.

Elaborating on the ad film and why they picked Nine Yards, Suresh Sambandam, CEO Kissflow says, "'The Power of Simple' is much beyond just a brand proposition, a punchline, or even a tagline. It is a movement that will change the face of work for decades to come. It is the embodiment of what Kissflow Digital Workplace does. It brings high levels of simplicity to complex work tasks and automates mundane tasks and lets employees work better in a happy and simplified environment by letting them focus on getting things done instead of wasting time figuring out how to do them. While the advertisement was shot in Serbia, the music was composed by a French Director, the lyrics written in Mumbai and the voice-over was done in the US. So a global production team was involved in the making of these films. It was Nine Yards' Heetal & Shweta who stitched it all together to produce a truly world-class global campaign to amplify reach. This is our first big brand campaign and I am glad we found the perfect partners in Nine Yards."

Since the launch of Nine Yards, they have been working on projects ranging from creating awareness through a 360 campaign for Live AltLife in the women’s health space, designing a range of packaging for a brand of healthy snacks called Nature’s Bite and giving a global tech company their first brand campaign to be released across all their international markets leading with the US.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)