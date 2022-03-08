Nine Yards says ‘Women Know Nothing’

In a series of five films, leading women from different walks of life talk about things they do not know

Nine Yards has launched its ‘Women Know Nothing’ series on the occasion of Women’s Day. In the series, five films featuring women from different disciplines have been released with a message that the world celebrates women and glorifies their perfections while at Nine Yards they bring out the ‘not so perfect’ side of women.

The films feature Saloni Puri, Director of Programming, The Quorum, Mumbai; Tarana Raja, Actor and RJ; Mini Menon, Co-founder and Editor, Live History India, and Jyotica Tangri, Singer. In the movie, they reveal their shortcomings. The fifth video showcases women from different walks of lives, revealing things that they do not know.

In the film, Saloni Puri shares that she continues to face stage fright despite meeting prime ministers and legendary actors. She also mentions about her introvert side despite being in the media industry. Further, she mentions about not being so great at public speaking.

In the second film, Tarana Raja shares that she does not know baking and how to make chapatis. She also says that despite being good at finance, she has been facing issues in understanding cryptocurrency. Also, Tarana mentions that she does not know how to parent a parent.

Singer Jyotica Tangri in the film has sung beautifully explaining her shortcomings. This has been received well by her fans on social media platforms.

While for Mini Menon, she does not want to know about happenings in other people’s lives and so keeps herself away from social media platforms. According to her, women choose to not know things they want.

