MullenLowe Group Sri Lanka strengthens leadership teams with key appointments

MullenLowe Group Sri Lanka announced the appointment of Sean Pompeus as Associate Vice President and Business Director and Jude Jayaprekash as Creative Director at LoweLintas, with effect from 1st July 2021.

Both Sean and Jude have been an integral part of the MullenLowe Group Sri Lanka, contributing to making the Group a formidable force in the advertising industry. In his new role, Sean will be heading the LoweLintas business and will be responsible for its overall operation. Jude is being mandated with the responsibility of further developing and sustaining the overall creative product of the company. LoweLintas will focus on being an agile and future-ready entity delivering solutions using data and analytics for its clients.

An embodiment of MullenLowe Group’s challenger mentality, LoweLintas, Sri Lanka was established as an independent operation under the MullenLowe Group Sri Lanka. Since then, the challenger agency has won over an enviable portfolio of clients and grown from strength to strength by delivering hyper-bundled, multi-disciplined solutions in an agile and cost-effective manner.

The encouraging results delivered by the agency have necessitated the appointment of senior leadership members to steer the company to its next phase of growth. The appointments are part of the Group’s continued strategic efforts to invest in both business and human capital through the ongoing global pandemic.

Commenting on this, Virat Tandon, Group Chief Executive Officer, MullenLowe Lintas Group, from the Group’s regional office in Mumbai, India, said, “Our faith and the potential in the market is what brought about the establishment of the local LoweLintas office. Operating independently, the agency has built a strong portfolio of local and international brands within the past 20 months. I have been working closely with our local senior leadership team to identify ways in which we can support them to accelerate their pace of growth. The appointment of two of our experienced team members, Sean and Jude, to LoweLintas underscores our commitment to our operations in Sri Lanka. We will continue to deliver additional investments and resources to the company, as it gears itself for the next phase of its growth journey.”

Having joined MullenLowe Group Sri Lanka as an Account Director in 2015 (when the agency was known as Lowe LDB), Sean moved on to become Client Service Director in 2016 before being promoted to the role of Associate Vice President and Client Service Director in 2018. He has been actively involved in engaging with the industry and nurturing local talent. Sean has been part of the organizing committees of several key industry events including Cannes Young Lions, Adfest Young Lotus and Young Spikes. He has also served as the Project Lead and Jury Member of the Cannes Lions Young Marketer – Sri Lanka competition.

Jude had come onboard the agency as a Senior Copywriter in 2011 and went on to become Creative Group Head in 2015 and Associate Creative Director in 2018.

With close to 40 years of experience in the advertising industry between them, Sean and Jude possess a wealth of knowledge across a diverse mix of categories including Banking & Finance, Insurance, Telecommunications, FMCG, Food & Beverage, Fashion & Retail, Real Estate, Education, Automobile and Hospitality.

