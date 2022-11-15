Maruti Suzuki calls for media pitch

Maruti Suzuki is looking for a new media agency and has initiated a pitch process, according to highly placed sources.

Currently, dentsu handles the media duties for the automobile brand. The agency won the mandate for media planning and buying across the board for all of the company's brands in 2017. e4m reached out to the agency for a confirmation, but is yet to get a reply.

Maruti Suzuki is one of the biggest auto players in India and was one of the top 10 advertisers in India in 2021. According to Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2022, the auto company spent Rs 500-600 crore on advertising last year.

