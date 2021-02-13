Mansi Tiwari Somvanshi joins Marico as Head- Corporate Communications

Tiwari has worked with Vodafone Idea Ltd, Vodafone, Pidilite, Reliance & Economic Times, in the past

Updated: Feb 13, 2021 1:42 PM
Mansi Tiwari Somvanshi

Mansi Tiwari Somvanshi has joined Marico Limited as Head- Corporate Communications.

Prior to joining Marico, Tiwari has worked with Vodafone Idea Limited as General Manager, Corporate Communications, for more than four years.

She was also associated with Pidilite Industries as Head- Corporate Communications & PR, Reliance infrastructure ltd. as Manager- Corporate Communications, Economic Times as Senior Correspondent and has also worked as Research Assistant at Ohio University, in the past.

Tiwari announced the news on her LinkedIn post that says,

#newbeginings

Elated to share that I have joined Marico as Head - Corporate Communications. I couldn't have asked for a better first week! Thank you Marico for such a warm welcome!!

Feels proud to be a part of an organisation that touches the lives of 1 out of every 3 Indians. Looking forward to working alongside leaders who have made Marico one of the most respected name across categories and across markets in Asia and Africa.

All set to learn, grow and #MakeADifference

