Mamaearth's parent company Honasa Consumer acquires Momspresso

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (HCPL), parent company of Mamaearth and The Derma Co., and the House of Brands for personal care, has acquired a female-oriented content platform, Momspresso, and associated influencer-engagement platform, Momspresso MyMoney. The acquisition accelerates engagement with consumers to further strengthen content-to-commerce.

The acquisition is an extension of a successful partnership with Momspresso for content, influencer engagement and commerce. The experience of the founding team and capabilities of the platform show immense potential in expanding a content platform that enlightens, educates, and supports consumers in making informed decisions through high quality, user-generated content in beauty, health, fashion, lifestyle, pregnancy, motherhood and kids. Momspresso also runs MyMoney, a unique platform for micro-influencers to engage with consumers in the new-age economy.

Founded in 2010, Momspresso has emerged as one of India’s largest and most engaged community of women. Through this acquisition, Momspresso and MyMoney will provide HCPL with a platform to connect with 60,000 content-creators in 10 languages, an engaged community of 30Mn women, and 2,00,000+ micro-influencers connected to 50Mn consumers, thereby enabling HCPL to directly connect with creators, communities, and consumers.

Following the acquisition, Momspresso will continue to function independently and the founding team with Co-founder & CEO Vishal Gupta, Co-founder & CTO Asif Mohamed and Co-founder & COO Prashant Sinha, will continue to lead the operations and manage the business as an independent entity. Momspresso will deploy the funds received through the acquisition, towards enhancing the team, building data-science capability, and investing in technology to drive scale and efficiencies.

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. has established itself at the forefront of the D2C segment and this acquisition will further strengthen their data-driven, digital-first marketing approach.

Commenting on the acquisition, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. said,” We have experienced exponential growth due to our constant connect with community and consumers and the partnership with Momspresso will further scale up our creator network. Content-driven commerce has been on an upsurge and we are confident that the capabilities that the team brings will help accelerate our content-to-commerce strategy, in an efficient and smart way to support our marketing investments and brand building. This fundamental shift will allow us to cultivate stronger associations with existing and new creators and communities.”

Commenting on the partnership, Vishal Gupta, Co-founder and CEO said “At Momspresso, India’s leading content and influencer platform for women, we’re delighted to align forces with Honasa, which has established itself as the foremost DTC player in the country. Together, we are uniquely positioned to unlock synergies in creating a compelling content to commerce playbook. The possibilities are immense, and we are greatly excited at what lies ahead.”

