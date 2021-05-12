Lokmat offers up to Rs 10 lakh in Covid relief to bereaved families of employees

The initiative is being rolled out in retrospect, allowing families of employees who have already succumbed to Covid to benefit from it

Media group Lokmat has rolled out a relief package of up to Rs 10 lakh to the families of employees who succumbed to Covid.

In an internal mail, Karan Darda, executive director and editorial director of Lokmat, notified that the package will be rolled out in retrospect so that the families of Lokmat employees who are already bereaved can benefit from it.

"Lokmat will assign a senior employee to counsel, guide and support dependent family members of the departed employee for a period of 2 years," read the statement.

The initiatives are being rolled out under Lokmat CARES (COVID Assistance, Relief and Support) run by the company.

