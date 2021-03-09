Landor integrates with Fitch to form ‘Landor & Fitch’

Lulu Raghavan has taken on the role of Managing Director while ex-Fitch MD Mark D’Costa has moved onto a new role in business innovation

Two WPP agency brands, namely the global brand consulting and design agency Landor and experience and retail design consultancy, Fitch, have integrated to form ‘Landor & Fitch.’ The integration is aimed to provide clients with a more diversified suite of offerings, combining brand strategy, brand expression, brand experience (and retain design), cultural transformation, brand management and brand performance.

“By bringing together Landor’s brand consulting and strategic design capability, FITCH’s expertise in experience, retail and workplace design, and ManvsMachine’s leading motion design – we help our clients drive business transformation,” said the company.



“Our team will now include about a hundred designers and strategists. We are moving to a borderless way of operating so that we can offer our clients truly global expertise in India. Fitch has a set of clients as prestigious as we have at Landor. I am personally very excited and honoured to lead the largest design agency in India and have the opportunity to do more extraordinary work for our clients,” commented Raghavan.

