Konark Gaur joins Marico as Business Head - New Foods

Sebamed's Konark Gaur has joined Marico as Business Head - New Foods. In his new role, Gaur will work towards scaling up the vertical.

Previously, Gaur was the Chief Marketing Officer of Sebamed for over two years. He helped amplify consumer product growth for baby care, hair care, personal care and food & beverage.

An SP Jain alumnus, Gaur was associated with companies like Nestle and General Mills in the past. He also founded hijinny.com, a hyper-local, mobile marketplace for beauty professionals and Jazz Up Salon.

