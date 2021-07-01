Kareena Kapoor to endorse WOW Life Science's apple cider vinegar

The brand said that Kapoor has been roped in owing to her affinity for natural and holistic products

#MakeInIndia skincare and wellness brand, WOW Life Science has named Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face for their Organic Apple Cider Vinegar. Kareena joins the brand as the third and the latest brand ambassador for the company. Earlier last year actress Bhumi Pednekar and Disha Patani were roped in as Brand Ambassadors for the skincare and haircare ranges, respectively.

WOW Life Science has collaborated with Kareena Kapoor Khan because of her affinity towards a natural, holistic and healthy lifestyle.

On being brought on board as a brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “I have always been passionate about wellness and for that I prefer the basic natural ingredients. I am quite impressed with WOW Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar drink. Today it is the best addition to my fitness regime. I feel rejuvenated and more productive. The drink, which is made from apples grown in the Himalayan region, helps to deliver holistic goodness to our body. I am glad to be associated with WOW as they are one of the few brands who are consistently bringing the best of nature to us and that is the need of the hour.”

Looking at her healthy lifestyle and her preference for natural products, this collaboration sends a positive message to her fans, followers, and consumers at large to take one step towards a healthy and happy life.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome Kareena to our WOW Life Science family. Kareena is an inspiration to so many with the varied roles she carries out with the right balance. We couldn’t have found a better personality for our iconic apple cider vinegar. Today, she is also an influencing factor on fitness and her updates motivate her fans and followers to attain a healthy and happy life. Consumers are making the shift towards natural products, something that forms the core of our brand since inception and we’re only aiming towards a more holistic extension of our offerings in the days to come”, says Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder of WOW Life Science .

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)