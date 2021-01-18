Jose Campon joins Wavemaker as CEO, China

Campon took on his role at Dentsu in 2018, where he was working as APAC Client President

Wavemaker announced the appointment of Jose Campon as China CEO.

Earlier, Gordon Domlija had been handling the role as CEO in China, in addition to his role as APAC CEO.

With Campon’s taking the responsibilities as CEO, Domlija will now focus on expanding the brand’s footprint in APAC, the company said.

Toby Jenner, Wavemaker’s Global CEO, commented, “Thanks to the tireless efforts of Gordon and his team, China has become a place of strong growth for Wavemaker. Our recent wins and retentions prove the early success of our message of Positive Provocation, powered by our spirit of restless enquiry in pursuit of better outcomes. The bar is set high, but with his impressive industry experience and digital smarts, I believe that Jose is the absolutely right leader to take Wavemaker in China to the next level.”

Domlija said that he will work on building Wavemaker's success in China, together with Campon and Patrick Xu, GroupM's Greater China CEO, where it has more than 700 people working across five offices.

Jose Campon said, “Joining Wavemaker under the leadership of Toby globally and Gordon regionally, and with Patrick’s support, is a great opportunity. Wavemaker is one of the world’s biggest media agencies, full of smart, talented people, and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

Campon has 20 years of experience in media and marketing. Prior to his Dentsu role, he was APAC MD, iProspect, Singapore, and has also worked with iProspect, China, for six years.

