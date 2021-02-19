ISA joins hands with FPJ & ABP Network for consumer behaviour webinar on Feb 24

The knowledge partner for two-part series 'Brands & Consumers: 2021 and Beyond' is Mogae Media and the outdoor partner is Laqshya

Consumer behaviour has gone through a paradigm shift during COVID. As a corollary, it has posed new challenges for brands. In order to understand the strategies devised by top brands to tackle the challenges of this global event/pandemic and to look beyond, The Indian Society of Advertisers in association with Free Press Journal and ABP Network is organizing a webinar ‘Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond’. This two-part unique webinar series will be addressed by the best Marketing minds from across industries.

Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Kataria, ISA Chairman said, “ISA (The Indian Society of Advertisers) is the apex body, successfully representing the interest of the advertising fraternity for nearly 70 years. The World has gone through a very difficult Covid period during 2020. This sad event has significantly impacted all brands and consumer behaviour. It’s the time to review and more importantly, understand the learnings and the way forward both in the short term as well as the long term. Over the years, ISA has been organizing knowledge seminars/webinars for the benefit of the ecosystem of advertisers and marketers. Continuing the same, our next 2-part webinar series focuses on the issue most of us are facing: Brands & Consumers-2021 and beyond. We bring you leadership views and strategies from across both the manufacturing and the services sectors."

Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal said, “This session will be significant to all advertisers and marketers who want to strategize the future course of actions for their brands.”

While the first session on Wednesday, February 24 will be on manufacturing, the second session will focus on services that will be held on Wednesday, March 3.

The session on ‘manufacturing’ will be moderated by Sunil Kataria, ISA Chairman and CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited. He will be in conversation with (in alphabetical order) Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director - Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics, Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Limited; Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals Limited; Gauravjeet Singh, General Manager – Media (South Asia), Hindustan Unilever Limited; Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited; and Suparna Mitra, CEO - Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited.

The second session on ‘services’ will be moderated by Narendra Ambwani, ISA Executive Council Member and former MD Johnson & Johnson. This session will have names (in alphabetical order) like Abraham Alapatt, President and Group Head-Marketing, Service Quality, Financial Services & Innovation, Thomas Cook (India) Limited; Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital; Mohit Kapoor, Group Vice President -Advertising & Innovations, Jio Platforms Limited; Rahul Karthikeyan, Director - Marketing, Upgrad Education Private Limited; and Ravi Desai, Director, Mass & Brand Marketing International, Amazon India.

