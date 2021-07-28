GroupM's Motivator wins media mandate of RummyCulture

Motivator, the full-service media agency of GroupM, has bagged the media mandate for RummyCulture. The mandate includes managing the brand’s traditional and digital media duties including media strategy & planning, media investment, media activation, and content.

Motivator won the mandate post a comprehensive multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled from their Gurugram office.

Launched in 2017 by GamesKraft, RummyCulture boasts of a community of over 1 crore users. The platform aims at providing a seamless gaming experience. Its India’s only ISO 9001:2015 certified gaming platform. Intuitive design, seamless, safe, and secure user experience are the USPs of GamesKraft, the parent company that was also founded by a group of highly experienced technology professionals who are passionate about gaming.

Speaking on the win, Mausumi Kar, Managing Director - Motivator said, “We are delighted to be working with RummyCulture. It is a proud moment for us to partner with a new-age business committed towards providing fair and secure gaming to its players. The online gaming industry is an emerging sector in our economy and has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years. We are looking forward to adding value to RummyCulture and supporting their growth momentum in the months to come".

According to Amit Kushwaha, Head -Brand Strategy, GamesKraft Technologies what swung the mandate was the data driven approach and the category understanding that Motivator displayed during the pitch.

He further added, “Being a digital first and data driven company, we always wanted a partner who had the ability to understand various forms of data and leverage it for marketing campaigns. Motivator has showcased great capability to leverage & attribute these to campaign performances and that led to this partnership. We look forward to integrating our marketing strategies with their data driven campaign approach”.

Also speaking on the win Aman Kochhar, Managing Partner- North and East, Motivator India said, “We are delighted to onboard RummyCulture at Motivator. With the growth momentum in the gaming industry spiking in the last few years we see a clear and speedy growth path of brands like RummyCulture. At Motivator, with our data, digital and content framework for emerging brands we see a great fit with RummyCulture. Look forward to partnering with them in this phase of blistering growth.”

