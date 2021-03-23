Govt spent Rs 73.18 crore on print media, private channels in FY21 till 12 March

The Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has spent Rs 73.18 crore on print media and private satellite channels in FY21 till 12th March.

According to information provided by I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, the BOC spent Rs 62.01 crore on print media including newspapers while Rs 11.17 crore was spent on private cable & satellite (C&S) channels. The ad spends on social media was nil for the period under review.



In FY20, the government spent a cumulative amount of Rs 157.64 crore on print media, C&S channels, and social media. About Rs 128.96 crore was spent on print media followed by C&S channels (Rs 25.68 crore) and social media (Rs 3 crore).



The ad expenditure in FY19 was Rs 426.64 including Rs 301.03 crore on print, Rs 123.01 crore on TV channels, and Rs 2.6 crore on social media. The BOC spent Rs 624.23 crore on print media and private channels in FY16 followed by Rs 621.44 crore in FY17 and Rs 572 crore in FY18.



In response to another question, Javadekar said that the BOC (erstwhile DAVP) undertakes Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns through its empanelled media platforms like Newspapers, Periodicals, Private Cable & Satellite Television Channels, Private FM Stations, Outdoor and Personal media, Digital Cinema, SMS, Internet websites and Social Media.



BOC adopts a media mix approach including the latest media communication platforms with technological advancements along with the traditional modes of communication. BOC is using Digital Cinema, Internet websites, SMS, and Social Media along with Print, Radio, and Television advertisements for dissemination.



An independent third-party agency conducted an all-India Survey/Impact Assessment Study of Multi-Media Campaigns executed by BOC covering 722 districts. The study will help in devising cost-effective and efficient communication and outreach activities.

