Anurag Thakur is the new I&B Minister

Anurag Thakur took the charge of the ministry from Prakash Javadekar

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 10:07 PM
MIB

Following the resignation of Prakash Javadekar, Anurag Thakur has been appointed as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Narendra Modi government. He would also be the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister.

Javadekar took the charge of the ministry from Smriti Irani who became the fourth I&B minister of Modi government. He had served as the I&B minister in the previous NDA government also.

