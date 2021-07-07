Anurag Thakur is the new I&B Minister

Anurag Thakur took the charge of the ministry from Prakash Javadekar

Following the resignation of Prakash Javadekar, Anurag Thakur has been appointed as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Narendra Modi government. He would also be the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister.

Javadekar took the charge of the ministry from Smriti Irani who became the fourth I&B minister of Modi government. He had served as the I&B minister in the previous NDA government also.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)