I will take the work of my predecessors forward: Anurag Thakur

Thakur was interacting with the press after formally taking office as the new I&B Minister

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 1:31 PM
The newly appointed Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has formally taken charge of the office today. In an interaction with reporters, the minister reiterated his commitment towards the crucial portfolio and said that he will continue the work initiated by his predecessors. 

"In the world's biggest democracy, where Mr Narendra Modi has done a spectacular job of taking the country forward in the last seven years, through the Ministry of Information and Broadcast, we will reach out to the people and take forward the work done by my predecessors. I will work towards fulfilling the responsibility entrusted to me by the Prime Minister. Hope that with all your cooperation, I will be able to do that," he told the press.

When a reporter invokes the names of departed ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, Thakur said that he will try to uphold the high standards set by the stalwarts. 

Thakur takes over from former I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and was officially sworn in yesterday on July 7. He would also be the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister.

