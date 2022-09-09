Goldmines Telefilms names Bala Iyengar as its COO

Goldmines Telefilms has announced the appointment of Bala Iyengar as Chief Operating Officer of its Broadcast business.

Manish Shah, Director, Goldmines Telefilms, said, “Bala joins us at a time of significant importance. Goldmines and the network of 4 TV channels are at a pivotal point. We wanted Bala to lead this change and create an opportune business model for our future. We wish him all the best in this endeavour”

Bala Iyengar said, “An exciting time ahead for Goldmines, Goldmines Bollywood, Dhinchaak 2 and Goldmines Bhojpuri. I have had fabulous interactions with Manish Shah over the past few weeks and our goals are aligned. In the next few months, you shall see a buzz of activity as we consolidate our position in the Hindi Movie Channels space.

Goldmines is the undisputed No. 1 Hindi movie channel in HSM Urban and HSM (U+R). At an appropriate point in time, we shall share more with what we plan to do and how we shall expand the network."

With 25+ years of experience in the media industry, Bala has worked with major media brands like The Times Of India, Sony Entertainment TV, Star India, MTV and Zoom.

