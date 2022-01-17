Goldmines Telefilms brings Abid Qureshi & Vinod Nathan as zonal ad sale heads

Goldmines Telefilms, which owns and operates two Hindi movie channels Dhinchaak and Dhinchaak 2, has roped in Abid Qureshi and Vinod Nathan for the sales team. Qureshi has joined as the zonal ad sales head of West & East while Nathan will head the South zone. Muneet Pal Singh is currently the ad sales head of North zone, the company said in a statement.

With 15+ years of experience, Abid Qureshi has worked with media companies like Times of India, TV Today Network, UTV, Disney and Star India. Vinod Nathan has over two decades of experience in managing revenue and media buying. His experience covers all aspects of the business having worked with companies like Times Group, Zee Entertainment, Star India and GroupM.

Earlier, the company had roped in Johnson Jain as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jain's appointment came close on the heels of Joy Chakraborthy's appointment as CEO - Broadcasting. Jain reports to Chakraborthy in this role.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)