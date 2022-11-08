Times Network names Shivaraman Iyer as VP & National Sales Head-News & English Movies

Shivaraman Iyer has been appointed the Vice President, & National Sales Head News (English + Hindi) and English Movies at Times Network, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Iyer was earlier Vice President and Branch Head, Mumbai. Before that, he was Associate Vice President- Barnch Head in Mumbai.

Iyer joined Times Network in 2017 from ESPN Digital. Before that, he was with Hindustan Times as Head-Special Initiatives. He has also worked with Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) in the past.

