Disney Star makes key leadership changes in ad sales team

Disney Star has reportedly made some key changes in the leadership team for its ad sales division.

According to media reports, Amrutha Nair, executive vice president, has been elevated as head of entertainment - ad sales and strategy. Dev Shenoy, who is currently leading the ad sales team of regional, kids and infotainment channels, has been elevated to head the entertainment ad sales.

Furtehr Ankush Shetty, executive director of ad sales, Hindi movies, will now head sales for HSM GEC cluster. Prashant Shetty, senior vice president (ad sales), will take on the role for Hindi movies.

Hitesh Shetty, associate director- ad sales, will now handle Star Bharat. Anuradha Mathu Agrawal will lead the Marathi, Bangla and Odia channels. Milred Royan, executive director, will oversee Star Maa and Star Suvarna. Baagyalakshmi Nagarajan will head ad sales for the Tamil and Malayalam channels.

Samir Kadam, senior VP, will be responsible for network accounts and free-to-air portfolio. Nikhil Sheth, executive director, will head Brand Solutions and New Business Development.

