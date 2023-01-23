Print's power: Meet the industry's revenue & sales chiefs
We look at the heads of ad sales and revenue departments of the country’s leading media publications who have been at the forefront of this sector’s revival and growth
The Print industry has seen several ups and downs in the past two years, owing to the Covid-induced lockdowns, rising newsprint cost and the subdued marketing spends by several big spenders. However, the sector has bounced back in many ways and a major factor has been jump in ad sales and revenue generation. And the bosses in the print industry are to be thanked for the same.
Today, we look at the chiefs of ad sales and revenue departments of the country’s leading media publications who have been at the forefront of this sector’s revival and growth.
BCCL
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 4,352 cr for FY22
Revenue: Rs 7,394 cr for FY22
Partha Sinha
President- Response
Partha Sinha joined BCCL in 2020, his primary responsibility is to grow revenue and facilitate the interaction between brands and content. Sinha is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, and IIM Ahmedabad. In a career spanning over 30 years, he has been a nuclear design engineer, a banker, the strategy and marketing head of media and internet companies, and an advertising strategist. He has worked with Citibank, Zee, Ogilvy, Publicis, and BBH. He was the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of McCann Worldgroup.
Key individuals
Samir Sainani, Director, West
Sudha Natarajan, Director, National Verticals and Creative Business
Ashok Bindra, Director, North
Deepak Saluja, Director, South and East
Times Of India is the only English Newspaper with 55 editions across India.
HT Media + HMVL
Estimated Advertisement Revenue: Rs 1,600 cr CONSOLIDATED FOR HT MEDIA + HMVL FOR FY22
Rajeev Beotra
Executive Director, HT Media
"I strongly believe that today one of the most important responsibilities of a media sales leader is to put together a team that provides business growth solutions to advertisers, and not just ads. We’ve also observed that customized solutions result in significantly better yields and client retention. Personally, I take pride in having played a role in attracting fresh young talent to HT Media over the years and building a dynamic, passionate team. One of the key challenges in the last few years has been to navigate the entire sales organization through a major digital pivot at HT Media, as well as taking multiple large-scale changes like brand refreshes to market, and expansion of digital platforms from three to more than twenty today.”
Key individuals
Rajat Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer – U.P, U.K, Bihar & Jharkhand, HT Media
Neeraj Singh, CRO, West, HT Media Group
Mitesh Desai, Agency Partnerships and Sales Excellence, HT Media Group
Karthi Narayanan, Chief Revenue Officer, South – Digital & Print, HT Media Group
Anil Dua, Chief Revenue Officer – Print & Digital, HT Media Group
Amitava Bhattacharya, Chief Revenue Officer – East, HT Media Group
Neeraj Saraswat, Chief Revenue Officer – Radio & Digital Innovation Businesses, HT Media Group
Dainik Bhaskar
Estimated Advertisement Revenue: Rs 1,182.73 cr overall for FY22
Satyajit Sengupta
Chief Corporate Sales and Marketing Officer
Satyajit Sengupta, Chief Corporate Sales and Marketing Officer, has been associated with Dainik Bhaskar for more than five years. With an experience of nearly 25 years, he has played a crucial role in generating around 35- 40% of the advertising revenue for the organization from across the country. He plays a central role in managing the sales revenue of 24 mega editions across India. Prior to Dainik Bhaskar, Sengupta was the Associate Vice President, The Times of India Group, wherein he led the Metro Response team, generating revenue for all Times Group publications.
"I think my biggest accomplishment has been to build a great team. Our advertising team is seen as the go to team to generate ideas that are innovative, and deliver the best of eye balls and results. I don’t think there are any regrets. Unless one talks about the lost opportunity in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. I think the best years for Dainik Bhaskar lie ahead, and I am proud and glad to be a part of this path-breaking organization.”
Key individual
Harrish Bhatia
President Sales and Marketing
Harrish Bhatia has been with DB Corp for more than 21 years. In 2007, he was elevated as CEO of Media/Entertainment and Consumer Durables divisions of DB Corp Ltd (Radio Division). Bhatia was appointed the group’s President in 2017, and has since been leading a group of seven COOs across India. In addition, he was in charge of the top line, brand, and HR functions, as well as the team’s growth and development.
Jagran Prakashan Limited
Estimated Advertisement Revenue: Rs 1,139 cr overall for FY22
Gaurav Arora
Chief Revenue Officer, Jagran New Media
"India is one of the largest and fastest-growing Digital consumer markets in the world, with digital adoption increasing rapidly in both urban and rural areas. Since I joined Jagran, there has been tremendous growth and numerous opportunities created to build various revenue streams within the organisation. In the last five years, Jagran has grown at a CAGR of 20%. Though traditional digital advertising remains a significant contributor to our overall revenue, new innovative solutions for building IPs, branded content, and content syndication have worked particularly well for us in the last two years. Branded content has grown by 33%, IPs, and Events contributed to 70%, and content syndication 21% on an average, adding significantly to Jagran New Media’s overall revenue pie. This year, we plan to launch in six regional languages, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali as our advertisers want to reach every corner of the country.”
Key individuals
Vishal Varma, AVP, Jagran New Media, Corporate Sales
Dinesh Joshi, AVP, Jagran New Media, Head of the Monetisation and Strategic Partnership
Narender Kapoor, AVP, Jagran New Media, Regional Markets
Dinakaran
RMR Ramesh
Managing Director
RMR Ramesh has a rich experience of over three decades in the media industry. He played an active role in the initial days of their first video magazine in Tamil, named ‘Poomalai’ and Suryan FM. He went on to become Vice President - Administration, HR and Projects, Sun TV. He is currently MD of Kal Publications, which owns Dinakaran, Tamil Murasu and Kungumum Group of Magazines.
Key individual
Rajesh Kannan
CGM, Marketing
Anandabazar Patrika
Oommen Thomas
National Head, Ad Sales
"One of my key accomplishments would be the way we have been able to carve out hybrid solutions for clients, leveraging multimedia and providing impact for the advertiser. Another accomplishment was using the Portfolio Approach to grow revenues. Here we provide a client with a plan or package, which adds on other media options like digital, radio, sampling, etc., thereby satiating the requirement of the advertiser. As we celebrate the Centenary year, we take pride that ABP enjoys a lot of advertiser and reader faith and trust. Building on this, we want to continue being the preferred choice of media when it comes to Bengal. Today, we are no longer just a newspaper publisher, but our expertise is across print, television, digital, influencers, radio, and activations.”
Malayala Manorama
Varghese Chandy
Vice President, Marketing, Ad Sales
"Dispelling some of the myths regarding the Print Industry will be a great challenge. For instance, “print is dying” is something which we keep hearing. Covid definitely disrupted the distribution nationally, however, Kerala had the least disruption due to Covid. We are still operating at close to 2 million copies, and hoping to catch up with 2019 levels. In Kerala, Print gets close to 50% of the total advertising revenue. Despite that, planners tend to give least priority to print in Kerala taking the cue from the national situation. Commoditisation of the media is yet another challenge we are all facing, hence the huge discounts in the rates that the Media buyers are demanding. This has also led to a lot of unhealthy practices where the merit of the media takes a back seat.”
MATHRUBHUMI
Sudeep Kumar T
General Manager, Advertisement
"I have been part of the management team, which transformed Mathrubhumi from a Print media company to a modern media organisation. We are now into all verticals of media business like Print, Television, Radio, Digital, OOH, activations, exhibitions, events, etc. My professional mantra is to develop the best possible team, and to try understanding the client’s business.”
Key individuals
Naveen Sreenivasan, Head, TRD Sales
Jayakrishnan N, National Head, Metro Sales- Print
The Hindu
Estimated Total Revenue: Rs 858.89 cr for FY20
Suresh Balakrishna
Chief Revenue Officer
Suresh Balakrishna joined The Hindu Group as Chief Revenue Officer in 2018. Balakrishna is accountable for all India print advertisement sales (National accounts and South accounts), THEME (Events & Activations), and Brand Marketing & Solutions. His mandate is to build a sustainable, future-oriented high-performance sales and marketing team that delivers performance with purpose on the advertising front across both ATL & BTL activities. Prior to joining The Hindu Group, he was Chief Executive Officer, South Asia and Middle East, Kinetic Advertising India Private Limited, part of the WPP Group. In his 31 years of professional journey, he has acquired considerable experience and expertise in all forms of media (Print, Television, Outdoor), as well as the agency side of the business.
Indian Express
George Varghese
Chief Executive Officer
George Varghese has over 20 years of experience and expertise in Product Marketing and Management, Business Strategy, New Business Development, etc. An alumnus of St. Joseph’s Pune, he holds an MBA with specialization in Marketing Sales Management from IMDR, Pune as well. Before assuming his current role, he was working as the President, KEC International Ltd from 2010 to August 2013.
Dinamalar
Martin King
National Sales and Marketing Head
Martin King joined Dinamalar as a national sales head in 2013. He is responsible for the ad sales of the Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Pondicherry editions of the daily. With over two decades of experience, King started his career with Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. After spending 11 years with the Times Group, he joined Radio City as its Regional Business Head before moving to Radio One, Chennai. He is a result oriented senior professional with 25 years of experience and expertise in sales, marketing, and general management. He has proven leadership abilities that include sales, marketing, brand building, team building and performance management. He is good at developing influential and positive relationships with people across levels. King is known to have a well-established and proven track record for delivering corporate objectives using allocated resources and within the allotted time.
Dinamalar was founded by philanthropist T. V. Ramasubbaiyer on September 6, 1951.
Eenadu
I Venkat
Director
I Venkat joined Eenadu group in 1987, and is currently the Director of Eenadu Television Private Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science, and has been in the communication field since 1970. He joined the Board of Directors of Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., publishers of Eenadu Telugu newspaper, and the ETV group of channels in 1987. Venkat was the past Chairman of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), and a founding member of the Media Research Users Council (MRUC), as well as the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF). He is also on the Board of Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), International News Media Association (INMA), and Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).
Key individual
KV Ramarao, National Sales Head (Print and Online)
Published by The Ramoji Group, Eenadu was first issued in August 10, 1974.
Vikatan Media
Balamurugan
General Manager and National Ad Sales Head, Vikatan Group
Balamurugan is responsible for the overall ad sales and revenue generation for the group in Print, Digital, Activations, and Awards. Focusing on growing and creating new revenue streams and opportunities, and in turn significantly contributing to the overall growth of the Vikatan Group, he is a highly experienced Sales & Marketing Professional with more than 25 years in Media selling. He has been in all facets of media, Print, TV, Digital, Events & OOH.
"My second stint in Vikatan started in March’21, I have come back to the group after five years. This time, I was given the responsibility of increasing the revenue from the previous financial year. I have successfully executed many awards, such as, the Nanayam Vikatan Business Star Award, V Connect Pinnacle Awards, and VConnect Pulse Health Care Awards. The number of clients have reduced and spends have reduced. Clients prefer electronic media over Print. We identify their challenges and problem statement, and we provide them with proper solutions. We are converting challenges into opportunities, and updating our Digital media. Since the restrictions are over, we are coming out with our marquee properties. Cinema and Nambikkai Awards.”
Tributes pour in on Atul Maheshwari’s 12th death anniversary
Friends and industry colleagues fondly remember the visionary journalist on his death anniversary
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 5:09 PM | 3 min read
Today is the 12th death anniversary of Atul Maheshwari, former Managing Director of Amar Ujala who took the group to new heights. Born on May 3, 1956, Atul Maheshwari was snatched from us by the cruel hands of time on this very day in 2011.
Maheshwari, a post graduate in Political Science, was active in the media for nearly four decades. He learned the nuances of media under the guidance of his father and co-founder of 'Amar Ujala' Murarilal Maheshwari. After this he moved to Meerut in the year 1986 to launch the edition of the newspaper.
In true sense, Atul Maheshwari was not the owner of the newspaper, he was a journalist first. The understanding he had about the news or rather the hold he had on the news, is hardly the owner of any media house. He was always available for all the members of 'Amar Ujala' family. He behaved not like an MD but like a journalist.
Later he expanded 'Amar Ujala' to Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Delhi besides starting several editions in Uttar Pradesh and took it to new heights. During this, he was associated with various institutions related to the media industry.
On the 12th death anniversary of Atul Maheshwari, tributes poured in from his friends and industry colleagues.
Recalling Atul Maheshwari's incomparable contribution to the media industry, Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of 'Businessworld' and 'Exchange4Media', says, 'Mr. Atul Maheshwari was a great gentleman and the development of Amar Ujala was a result of his vision. There is clear evidence of. Beyond his professional achievements, he was a true and passionate man at heart and was like a caring elder brother.
Senior media professional Varun Kohli, who has held important positions in various prestigious media institutions, has also paid his tribute to Atul Maheshwari remembering the things related to him. Varun Kohli says that Atul Maheshwari has always been and will be an invaluable contribution in his life. His death has been a huge blow for me personally as well.
According to Varun Kohli, 'Whatever we have learned, we have learned from Atul Maheshwari ji. The place that Atul ji has had in my life, cannot be of anyone else. He has been my inspiration and guide. He was active in the field of media for nearly 37 years and played an important role in taking Amar Ujala Group to new heights.
Senior journalist Shambhunath Shukla says, “ He was extremely humble and a gracious boss. I had joined Amar Ujala as editor in Kanpur in August 2002 and he passed away on January 3, 2011, but in these years he left such an indelible impression which was rare. He also wished well for his ill-wishers. He believed in doing good to others at the cost of his own loss and considered his employees as his co-workers. For the editorial department, he was a reporter first, boss later.”
Atul Maheswari's contribution to journalism remembered on his 12th death anniversary
Maheshwari was instrumental in taking the Hindi newspaper Amar Ujala to new heights
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 10:35 AM | 1 min read
Atul Maheshwari, former Managing Director of the Amar Ujala group of publications, is being remembered on his 12th death anniversary.
Maheshwari’s association with the media industry spanned close to four decades.
A post graduate in political science, Maheshwari was instrumental in taking the Hindi newspaper Amar Ujala to new heights.
He got early training in the industry under his father and co-founder of Amar Ujala, the late Muralilal Maheshwari in Bareily. Later he moved to Meerut in 1986 to set up the newspaper's edition there. He also expanded Amar Ujala to Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Delhi besides starting half a dozen editions in Uttar Pradesh.
Remembering Maheswari’s immense contribution to media, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group said, “Sh Atul Maheshwari was a gentle giant and the growth of Amar Ujala is a testimony to his vision. More than his professional achievements he was a person of heart and emotions and the most caring older brother one could ask for.”
Maheswari was also associated with several organisations related to the media industry and was a keen watcher of the global media industry.
Times Group’s Samir Jain opens his innings as a columnist
In “The Speaking Tree” column of the Times of India, he wrote a glowing tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s mother
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Samir Jain, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, The Times Group has opened his innings as a columnist.
In “The Speaking Tree” column of the Times of India, Times Group Managing Director Samir Jain wrote a glowing tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s mother.
“I never had the good fortune of meeting Heeraben but when I met the Prime Minister a few weeks ago, the reverence and affection he expressed for her during our meeting gave me a vivid glimpse into Heeraben’s remarkable and extraordinary personality”, Jain wrote.
Jain also wrote about Prime Minister Modi’s extraordinary commitment to work.
“We grieve most when we lose our mother. And the finest tribute we can pay to her is by doing what she always wanted us to do – the right thing, the right way. That was probably why the Prime Minister, after performing her last rites and fulfilling his dharma as a son, immediately returned to his duties. His decision to do so might have surprised many, but this was a son’s quiet and dignified way of expressing love and respect for his mother."
He further elaborated that there was a guiding force in our lives, and it finds reflection in what we do.
“If we take a look at Modiji’s life or analyse his decisions as Prime Minister, we will find that commitment to duty has always been his foremost priority. Renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path has deep significance – it was an exhortation to the citizens to do their duty to the nation, a path Modiji has followed. In the Prime Minister’s public life we clearly see that the values he holds dear were part of his upbringing,” Jain wrote in his tribute.
Millennium Post finds a new owner in publisher of Aaj Kal - Techno India
The deal is said to be a game-changer for the publication
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 12:32 PM | 3 min read
As with so many other industries, the Indian media landscape is going through a massive churn. We have seen major entities change hands, mindsets, and priorities as India transforms and connects to a wider global audience even as she retains her singularity. The Millennium Post is the latest publication to become part of this paradigm shift.
At a time when the print industry is recovering strongly in a post-Covid economy, Millennium Post has found fresh reprieve after finding a new majority stake owner, in what will be a game changer for the publication.
While details are still to emerge, sources say that Satyam Roy Chowdhury (MD of Techno India Group, a conglomerate that operates education, hospitality, and healthcare companies, as well as the Aaj Kal media group) has bought a majority stake in the company.
"We have a highly reputed media school and have had a presence in vernacular media. The purchase of an English language publication is part of our long-term business strategy, and to help our media school students to gain exposure in the field," said CEO Sanku Bose, speaking to e4m.
The 16-page broadsheet, and its ancillary online avatar, was started in 2012 and conceived by Durbar Ganguly, former Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, The Pioneer Group, who is the promoter of the broadsheet. Ganguly will remain as Director and editor of the publication. The newspaper is headquartered in Delhi with an edition in Kolkata
According to sources close to the development, while Ganguly had admitted to tough times for the organisation, he said that the introduction of new capital had revitalized the publication's future and resources. While numbers remain unconfirmed, the former proprietors were allegedly willing to sell the publication, once valued at Rs 12 crore, for Rs 8 crore. Neither parties disclosed the actual sums when asked by e4m.
As per TAM AdEx data, print ad volume rose by 14% for English dailies in 2022 compared to the pre-Covid period and 17% compared to 2021, even as it declined 7% for Hindi dailies in 2022 compared to the pre-Covid level and increased by 4% compared to 2021.
As previously reported on e4m, "While ad volumes for both English and Hindi dailies are showing growth, English newspapers have witnessed higher growth than the Hindi ones. Industry insiders say the discrepancy between the two is mostly attributable to the substantial volume recovery seen in English dailies, as well as the fact that key advertisers in Hindi dailies are retailers and local advertisers who haven't recovered fully yet."
As advertisers pivot to digital, and seek mass reach in an increasingly internet focused consumer base, Millennium Post is likely to follow the same trajectory.
According to sources, the Millennium Post has had strong ties with Mamata Banerjee's TMC government in West Bengal, concentrated around its reader base which may perhaps explain the slacking off of central administrative advertising, given the current unifying state of politics around the world, thereby leading to its purchase by Techno India.
Washington Post CEO draws flak for avoiding queries on layoffs
The publication has said it will go for layoffs in the first quarter of 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Washington Post CEO Fred Ryan came in for criticism from the employees for refusing to answer questions on layoffs.
The post had organised a meeting of all staff members on December 14.
Today, we came into WaPo’s so-called town hall with questions about recent layoffs and the future of the company.— Washington Post Guild (@PostGuild) December 14, 2022
Our publisher dropped a bombshell on us by announcing more layoffs and then walking out, refusing to answer any of our questions. pic.twitter.com/ajNZsZKOBr
The publication has said it will go for layoffs in the first quarter of 2023.
As part of this, Washington Post has already decided to shut down its Sunday magazine and let go off 11 newsroom employees.
At Hindustan Times, we challenged most orthodoxies: Rajan Bhalla
Bhalla, Group Chief Commercial Officer, of HT Media Ltd, opens up about his eventful tenure at the company and his plans to move on after 15 storied years
By Shantanu David | Dec 15, 2022 9:20 AM | 5 min read
“I strongly believe, when you work with a company, you draw out a professional balance sheet. On one side it’s about what you learn from the company, the different assignments, the knowledge, leadership and skill sets you acquire, and on the other side is what you contribute back to the company in terms of its growth. When the two truly balance out, you know it's time to move on,” says Rajan Bhalla, Group Chief Commercial Officer, of HT Media Ltd, as he discusses moving on from the company after a storied 15 years.
And there are a lot of stories, with Bhalla having worked across the company’s businesses, helping ideate, build, and refresh a cornucopia of brands and platforms across the media spectrum. From nurturing alliances with the likes of The Wall Street Journal, MIT, Apollo Global, Northwestern University, Star TV, News18+CNBC, and Channel News Asia – Singapore, to creating brands like Radio Nasha, Desimartini.com, htcampus.com, and shinelearning.com to conceptualising and executing multiple big brand refreshes, recent ones being Hindustan Times and Hindustan across print and digital platforms.
And then, of course, there is HT Mint, the baby of Bhalla and luminary journalist Raju Narisetti, along with one of the best international media designers, Mario Garcia. “When I joined, there were only four people, myself, Raju, the marketing head, the HR head and pretty much no one else, and thus started the journey in July 2006. And it was a fascinating journey of launching Mint in a record seven months, and a story I love to tell,” recalls Bhalla.
With HT not having a business news brand in a media landscape populated by brands like Economic Times, Financial Express, Hindu Business Line, Business Standard, DNA Money, the idea was to provide readers with refreshing clarity in business - something new, disruptive and engaging. “We challenged most orthodoxies. We questioned, why do financial papers need to be pink, why can’t they be colourful and simple with infographics, smart images and easy-to-read fonts? Why does it even need to be a broadsheet, why not a Berliner format that’s easier to handle, Why should the brand name have ‘financial or business’ as a suffix ” elaborates Bhalla, even as he chuckles over the pains of having to find a solution to printing a Berliner format in India at that time.
While Mint became a byword, with the likes of Narisetti and Sukumar R. at the editorial helm, Anup Gupta on design and Bhalla navigating the brand journey and commercial optimization, he also had his hands full with all of HT’s many pies. As a Group CMO, he developed and or executed multiple Intellectual Properties like HT Leadership Summit, HT Unwind, OTT Play Awards, HT No TV Day, HT Kala Ghoda, HT GIFA, HT Friday Jam, India’s Most Stylish, Mint-MIT Innovators under 35, Emtech India, Mint Luxury Summit, Mint Clarity through debate series, Hindustan Shikhar Samagam, Pratibha Samaaan and more, were refreshed and or established, even as existing brands were retooled.
“I was part of the core team in expanding and building the Hindustan brand in the heartland, especially in UP. We did a lot of work around product differentiation and consumer-focused brand initiatives. We used to pick a strong locally relevant issue and build a huge campaign around it, as everything boiled down to the brand’s positioning. It was 'Taraki ka Naya Nazariya’ as the Hindi heartland was all about aspirations and progress,” says Bhalla, noting he came up with that particular motto in close working with the Hindustan editor Shashi Shekhar.
While helping deliver the company’s strong IRS results for many years, Bhalla was also part of the Innovation Board at HT at one point and worked with international partners like Ideo & Innosight to create processes and structures that drive an innovation culture in the company. He also worked with industry bodies and was part of the MRUC Tech-Com for many years.
“The last 15+ years at HT have been professionally very enriching, with never a dull moment. I feel proud of all the work we have accomplished as a team. It honestly never felt like a job, it was amazing to come in and create, ideate, and transform every day,” he says, adding, “HT gave me an opportunity to not just build brands and businesses but also build lifelong relationships both within the company and the industry. I will always wish the best for HT Media and am sure it will go from strength to strength.”
“I have been working for over 30 years across multiple industries – advertising (Contract), durables (Whirlpool), FMCG (PepsiCo) and media (HT). Now I want to take a pause and think about the next exciting phase of my life. I want to do something that will inspire me and help leverage my strengths built over years of working with some of the finest companies and people. For now, it’s time to sit back, reflect and plan a new meaningful future,” he concludes, sitting in his office, surrounded by a surfeit of awards and industry recognitions.
The sheets have clearly been balanced.
NYT sees walkout by employees over pay disputes
This is the first such protest by the newspaper’s staff in the last 40 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Staffers of New York Times staged a walkout on Thursday over disputes regarding pay and benefits at the publishing house, media reports have said.
This is the first such protest by the newspaper’s staff in the last 40 years.
According to the New York Times Guild, they representing employees who were without a contract since March 2021.
