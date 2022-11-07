Enterr10 appoints Johnson Jain as Chief Revenue Officer

Jain has come from Goldmines Telefilms

Goldmines Telefilms Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Johnson Jain has left the company to join Enterr10 Television Network as CRO. Enterr10 MD Manish Singhal confirmed the development to exchange4media.com. Jain joined the network on 1st November.

Jain joined Goldmines Telefilms in January and was responsible for revenue worth approximately Rs 700 crore for the network. Prior to Goldmines Telefilms, he was CRO at Beginnen Media, which has launched a rural focussed Hindi GEC Azaad.

With 20+ years of work experience in the media industry, Johnson has worked across organisations like Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India, and 9X Media.

Enterr10 owns and operates four channels namely Hindi GECs Dangal and Dangal 2 besides the Bhojpuri movie channel Bhojpuri Cinema, and the Marathi movie channel Fakt Marathi.

