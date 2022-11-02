Vijay Sanil to leave Network18, likely headed to Enterr10 as CEO

Vijay Sanil, the CEO of Language Cluster of Network18 Television News, has resigned and is likely headed to Enterr10 Television Network as the CEO, according to sources close to the development.

Sanil joined Network18 in July last year and was reporting to Avinash Kaul, CEO – Network18 Broadcast News.

Before joining Network18, Sanil was with ZEEL. He joined ZEEL in 2000 as a management trainee and worked there for over 20 years, managing channels such as Zee TV, Zee Cinema, & TV, & Pictures, Ten Sports, Zee Anmol, regional channels, and HD portfolio. His last position with Zee was President - Sales, and he was in charge of a significant chunk of the ZEEL ad revenues.

In between, he also worked with Saregama India as product manager for a year.

Enterr10 Television is a media and entertainment company with six multi-language channels in its bouquet. The bouquet comprises Dangal TV, Enterr10, Enterr10 Movies, Enterr10 Bangla, Enterr10 Rangeela and Bhojpuri Cinema.

e4m reached out to Network18 for an official confirmation of the news, but is yet to get a response.

