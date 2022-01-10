Goldmines Telefilms onboards Johnson Jain as Chief Revenue Officer

Goldmines Telefilms, which owns and operates two Hindi movie channels Dhinchaak and Dhinchaak 2, has roped in Johnson Jain as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jain's appointment comes close on the heels of Joy Chakraborthy's appointment as CEO - Broadcasting. Jain will report to Chakraborthy in this role.

With 20+ years of work experience in the media industry, Johnson has worked across organisations like Zee Entertainment, Sony Entertainment Television, and 9X Media. Most recently, he was Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Beginnen Media, which has launched a rural focussed Hindi GEC Azaad.

Commenting on Johnson's appointment, Chakraborthy said, "We welcome Johnson into the Goldmine family. Johnson has worked with me in the past at Zee. Johnson has caught my attention many times right from our Zee days with his focused work methods, yet at the same time maintaining a cool and composed demeanour. His dedication and clarity of goal make him an ideal choice to head revenue for a company which is showing tremendous potential to grow by leaps and bounds."

Jain added, “I am looking forward to working with Goldmines Telefilms. Having interacted with Promoter Manish Shah & CEO Joy Chakraborthy I can see the clear focus and drive towards goals. Presently Goldmine has a strong presence in the HSM movie market with Dhinchaak being a clear leader & Dhinchaak 2 channel showcasing super hits of Bollywood doing exceedingly well. The company also has plans to introduce more channels and am very excited to be part of it and to head the revenues for them."

Johnson started his career with Doordarshan in 2002 and later moved to ZEE where he handled genres varying from English Niche Zee Café/Studio to Mass Channels like Zee Cinema, Zee TV, Zing & Anmol Cinema. At Sony Network, he worked with SET Max and handled IPL Seasons 3-5. Later, he was part of the core team that launched music channel 9X Jalwa in 2012.

