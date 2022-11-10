ZEE dismantles 'cluster approach' for new management structure, appoints Executive Board

Zee Media Corp has announced a structural change in the management of ZMCL, IDPL and DMCL businesses.



The shift, says the company, is a part of its plan to dismantle its cluster approach and make way for a new management structure.



As part of the new management change, Abhay Ojha will be the CBO for all linear channels, excluding WION and Zee Business.



Madhu Soman will be CBO for WION and Zee Business, including linear and digital. Devdas Krishnan will handle IDPL business of publishing of ZMCL brands and its own brands along with DMCL business.



Joy Chakraborty will continue to be the CBO for Marketing, Distribution and Revenue functions. To ensure the smooth functioning of the new management, ZEE has constituted an Executive Board with Ojha, Soman, Krishnan and Chakraborty.



“The Support Function Heads including Finance & Accounts, HR, Admin, Technical and other service functions will comply with the decisions of the Executive Board,” said the company, stating that the board will draw its powers (authorities and responsibilities) from the Board of Directors.

