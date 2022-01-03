Joy Chakraborthy joins Goldmines Telefilms as CEO-Broadcasting

Chakraborthy has in the past served as the CEO of Enterr10 Media, TV Today Network, and Forbes India

Joy Chakraborthy has joined Goldmines Telefilms as CEO of Broadcasting.

Speaking on Chakraborthy’s appointment, Manish Shah, Director, Goldmines Telefilms, said, “We welcome Joy into the Goldmines family. He comes with vast experience across genres and media platforms in the country. We look forward to working with him, making the most of his experience as our mega plans unfold.”

Chakraborthy said, “I am looking forward to working with Manish Shah. Having interacted with him over time, I can see his clarity, focus and drive towards the business goals. Manish’s vision and genre understanding as a promoter is a vital add-on. Presently Goldmines has strong positions in the HSM geographies with Dhinchaak. More recently Dhinchaak 2, a channel showcasing superhits of Bollywood, was also launched in 2021. Both channels have become leaders across markets in their respective genres in a very short span of time. Goldmines plans to introduce more channels and we will be talking about them as plans rollout. As I like to work on business challenges, I see my role at Goldmines as one such exciting challenge to take on.”

“With 27 years in the media industry, Chakraborthy’s experience traverses print, television, radio and digital businesses in the Indian media industry, with ad sales and revenue generation being core to his career. He has leveraged his strength to turn around revenues for media businesses he has been associated with,” the ompany said.

Chakraborthy has in the past served as the CEO of Enterr10 Media, TV Today Network, and Forbes India. He was Executive Director at Zee Group, Director-Times of India group, President-TV18 News Network and Executive Vice President-Star TV.

He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and has graduated from National Defence Academy.

