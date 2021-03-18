Enormous Brands wins creative mandate of Rapido

Enormous Brands, an independent creative agency has bagged the creative mandate of Rapido, India’s first and the largest Bike-Taxi platform. The mandate was won following a multi agency pitch and will be managed by the Gurgaon office of Enormous Brands. To kickstart this association, Enormous Brands has already conceptualised #GoOhhWithRapido campaign for Rapido which has been launched recently.

As part of the mandate, Enormous Brands will be handling the creative duties of coming up with the brand campaign and other subsequent campaigns.

Commenting on the association, Amit Verma, Head of Marketing, Rapido said, "We are excited to partner with Enormous Brands as our new creative partners. With the pandemic impact slowing down our reigns last year, our focus this year through marketing will be to amplify the brand positioning and make Bike Taxi synonymous with Rapido in the market. We hope Enormous Brands' experience and passion of helping build impactful campaigns to build strong brands and businesses, will help us achieve our bullish goals."

Commenting on the association, Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous Brands said, "We are delighted to associate with Rapido and create work that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of consumers and look forward to strengthening the brand’s presence in the market. We aim at making Rapido the most affordable way for daily commuting in India. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to delivering campaigns closely aligned with the brand’s business goals.”

