Dentsu mulls sale of Tokyo HQ
Media outlets speculate that the building could fetch the company around $2.9 billion
Japanese advertising group Dentsu is reportedly considering selling its Tokyo headquarters, which media outlets say is worth $2.9 billion.
Reports say that the 48-story HQ in Shidome may be sold by the company with plans to rent back half of its space. It currently occupies 70% of the building's space.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Dentsu Real estate Sales Dentsu Group Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno