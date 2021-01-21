Dentsu mulls sale of Tokyo HQ

Media outlets speculate that the building could fetch the company around $2.9 billion

Jan 21, 2021
Japanese advertising group Dentsu is reportedly considering selling its Tokyo headquarters, which media outlets say is worth $2.9 billion.

Reports say that the 48-story HQ in Shidome may be sold by the company with plans to rent back half of its space. It currently occupies 70% of the building's space.

