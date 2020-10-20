Dentsu Japan under scrutiny for 'conflict of interest' over Tokyo Olympics

The company, which holds a separate contract with IOC for marketing the games, has reportedly lobbied and donated millions to Tokyo Olympics campaign

Japan's Dentsu is under the scanner for lobbying on behalf of Tokyo for hosting the Olympic games, according to media reports. Bank records accessed by a global news agency show that the media giant also donated over $6 million towards the campaign to host Olympics 2020. The agency will be investigated for conflict of interest since it also holds a separate contract with the International Olympics Committee to market the games.

A Singaporean consultant, Tan Tong Han, was reportedly hired by Dentsu to bribe Olympic votes for Tokyo in 2013, according to French prosecutors investigating the case.

Three people involved in the lobbying disclosed to the news agency saying that Dentsu played an active role in awarding the Olympics mandate to Tokyo in 2013, which is a possible conflict according to IOC rules.

The top tier of advertising and marketing partners of the Olympic games are prohibited from supporting or promoting cities to safeguard the neutrality of the bidding process.