Tokyo Olympics clocked 69 mn viewers in opening week on TV: BARC

The data also noted that the Tokyo Olympics recorded 5.8 billion viewing minutes on TV

Updated: Aug 16, 2021 8:59 AM
The Olympics 2020 opening week clocked 69 million viewers and 5.8 billion viewing minutes on TV, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India’s #MeasuringMoments campaign. Conceptualized and executed by internal teams at BARC India with its agency AGENCY09, the #MeasuringMoments campaign has been live on BARC India’s social media channels since August 5. 

The data also mentioned that Assam/NE contributed the highest viewership to the multi-sports event with 27.7% followed by Maharashtra/Goa with 11.5% share in the overall TV viewership. The other three states that contributed to the overall viewership of Olympics 2020 include Tamil Nadu/Puducherry with 8.8% share, UP/Uttrakhand with 6.3%, and Kerala with 5.8% share. 

Among the sports category, hockey accounted for a 15.2% share of the overall viewership whereas Table Tennis, Badminton, and Boxing accounted for 13.7%, 12.3%, and 12.2% share of viewership respectively across sports at Olympics 2020. Meanwhile, multiple sports (including Archery, Swimming, Shooting, Gymnastics, and Weightlifting) contributed a 28.4% share of viewership.

The 16-day mega event Tokyo Olympics 2020 had commenced on July 23, 2021, and continued till August 8, 2021. India sent a 228-strong contingent (including the officials) to the Tokyo Olympics. 119 athletes competed in 18 sports represented India at Olympics 2020. The games were televised by a number of broadcasters including Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4, and Sony Six channels (official broadcaster) and Doordarshan.  

